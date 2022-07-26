Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750 BY CHECKS: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

KAISER, PEGGY Booking #: 440633 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 4:25 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond SCHNURR, JASON Booking #: 440632 Booking Date: 07-26-2022 – 3:47 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED TELLEZ, JOE Booking #: 440631 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 11:57 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X1 ESQUIVEL, JACOB Booking #: 440630 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 11:46 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond BERGARA, RUBEN Booking #: 440629 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X16 Bond: Bond No Bond GUTIERREZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 440628 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 10:44 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 SIMPSON, STERLING Booking #: 440627 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 WHITLOW, JACE Booking #: 440626 Release Date: 07-25-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 8:34 pm Charges: 23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750 BY CHECKS Bond: Bond No Bond PARRISH, EDWARD Booking #: 440625 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 7:11 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $1885.20 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA WEILAND, EMILY Booking #: 440624 Release Date: 07-25-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 6:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 SANCHEZ, BRISSA Booking #: 440623 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 5:49 pm Charges: 13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: Bond No Bond ARROYO, LARRY Booking #: 440622 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 5:04 pm Charges: 48010013 *COMM* EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI Bond: Bond No Bond HINOJOZA, RENE Booking #: 440621 Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 4:18 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond COOK, MAYSON Booking #: 440620 Release Date: 07-25-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 07-25-2022 – 10:38 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597