Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750 BY CHECKS: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
KAISER, PEGGY
Booking #:
440633
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 4:25 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCHNURR, JASON
Booking #:
440632
Booking Date:
07-26-2022 – 3:47 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
TELLEZ, JOE
Booking #:
440631
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 11:57 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, JACOB
Booking #:
440630
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 11:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BERGARA, RUBEN
Booking #:
440629
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X16
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440628
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SIMPSON, STERLING
Booking #:
440627
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
WHITLOW, JACE
Booking #:
440626
Release Date:
07-25-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750 BY CHECKS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PARRISH, EDWARD
Booking #:
440625
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
Bond:
Bond
$1885.20
WEILAND, EMILY
Booking #:
440624
Release Date:
07-25-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, BRISSA
Booking #:
440623
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ARROYO, LARRY
Booking #:
440622
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
48010013 *COMM* EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HINOJOZA, RENE
Booking #:
440621
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
COOK, MAYSON
Booking #:
440620
Release Date:
07-25-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-25-2022 – 10:38 am
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
