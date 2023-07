From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 24, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Jacob Rodriguez SO Number: 106830 Booking Number: 446357 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 3:33 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Autumn Hitchcock SO Number: 80564 Booking Number: 446356 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 1:36 am Charges: DWLI Bond: $690.00 Dezarae Enriquez SO Number: 101336 Booking Number: 446355 Booking Date: 07-25-2023 12:42 am Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Juan Morales SO Number: 57973 Booking Number: 446354 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 11:56 pm Charges: DL1 CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: No Bond Jade Cortez SO Number: 102942 Booking Number: 446353 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 9:09 pm Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $77500.00 Nicolas Ponce SO Number: 104822 Booking Number: 446352 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 8:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Clayton Foster SO Number: 83823 Booking Number: 446351 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 8:38 pm Charges: ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25) X 7 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X 2 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 3 Bond: $7752.04 Michael Guevara SO Number: 74255 Booking Number: 446350 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 7:47 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Raul Estrada SO Number: 62237 Booking Number: 446349 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 7:45 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Brandon Gutierrez SO Number: 68813 Booking Number: 446348 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 7:41 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Michael Sanchez SO Number: 62050 Booking Number: 446347 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 7:41 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Alexander Urias SO Number: 101529 Booking Number: 446346 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 7:36 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Patricia Jones SO Number: 55584 Booking Number: 446345 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 2:58 pm Charges: *COMM*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR Bond: No Bond Erica Veliz SO Number: 83502 Booking Number: 446344 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 2:16 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Lindsey Lopez SO Number: 76640 Booking Number: 446343 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 2:11 pm Charges: *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Christopher Lawrence SO Number: 98318 Booking Number: 446342 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 1:45 pm Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Alvin Gaither SO Number: 25035 Booking Number: 446341 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 1:05 pm Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Michael Carrasco SO Number: 69258 Booking Number: 446340 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 10:52 am Charges: *M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Kevin Peters SO Number: 106829 Booking Number: 446339 Booking Date: 07-24-2023 8:39 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: No Bond

