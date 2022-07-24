Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DOC- AFFRAY: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY: 1

FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

JOHNSON, JERROD Booking #: 440607 Booking Date: 07-24-2022 – 5:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond WALKER, WILLIAM Booking #: 440605 Booking Date: 07-24-2022 – 2:30 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $1486.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORRIS, JAMES Booking #: 440604 Release Date: 07-24-2022 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 07-24-2022 – 1:50 am Charges: 48030005 FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF Bond: Bond $750.00 CARDENAS, KEVIN Booking #: 440603 Booking Date: 07-24-2022 – 12:50 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY Bond: Bond $974.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY RODRIGUEZ, EUGENE Booking #: 440602 Release Date: 07-24-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 07-24-2022 – 12:16 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DOC- AFFRAY Bond: Bond $924.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53999999 DOC- AFFRAY GUTIERREZ, HENRY Booking #: 440601 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 11:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $460.00 MISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 HOYT, CLIFTON Booking #: 440600 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 10:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION WINN, HALEY Booking #: 440599 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 RADER, GABRIELLE Booking #: 440598 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 6:07 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: Bond No Bond RIGGINS, JKAMERON Booking #: 440597 Release Date: 07-23-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 12:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $5000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597