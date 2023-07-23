From 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, to 7 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X5: 1

MISC VPTA X4: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

Leigh Adams SO Number: 106822 Booking Number: 446329 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 6:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Vicente Zarate SO Number: 106821 Booking Number: 446328 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 4:35 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Carlos Cardona SO Number: 91170 Booking Number: 446327 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 3:54 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1500.00 Brandon Sandoval SO Number: 102514 Booking Number: 446326 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 2:18 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Arianna Sparks SO Number: 106820 Booking Number: 446325 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:47 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Desteny Bundick SO Number: 82959 Booking Number: 446324 Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:03 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Aaron Eagle SO Number: 93017 Booking Number: 446323 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 9:52 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X5 MISC VPTA X4 Bond: $9461.80 Joy Ross SO Number: 106819 Booking Number: 446322 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 5:45 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Vadim Negara SO Number: 106818 Booking Number: 446321 Booking Date: 07-22-2023 12:31 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597