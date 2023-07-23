From 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, to 7 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC FTA X5: 1
  • MISC VPTA X4: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • MISC ICE HOLD: 1
Leigh Adams mug shot

Leigh Adams

SO Number: 106822

Booking Number: 446329

Booking Date: 07-23-2023 6:19 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Vicente Zarate mug shot

Vicente Zarate

SO Number: 106821

Booking Number: 446328

Booking Date: 07-23-2023 4:35 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Carlos Cardona mug shot

Carlos Cardona

SO Number: 91170

Booking Number: 446327

Booking Date: 07-23-2023 3:54 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1500.00

Brandon Sandoval mug shot

Brandon Sandoval

SO Number: 102514

Booking Number: 446326

Booking Date: 07-23-2023 2:18 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Arianna Sparks mug shot

Arianna Sparks

SO Number: 106820

Booking Number: 446325

Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:47 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Desteny Bundick mug shot

Desteny Bundick

SO Number: 82959

Booking Number: 446324

Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:03 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Aaron Eagle mug shot

Aaron Eagle

SO Number: 93017

Booking Number: 446323

Booking Date: 07-22-2023 9:52 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X5

MISC VPTA X4

Bond: $9461.80

Joy Ross mug shot

Joy Ross

SO Number: 106819

Booking Number: 446322

Booking Date: 07-22-2023 5:45 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: No Bond

Vadim Negara mug shot

Vadim Negara

SO Number: 106818

Booking Number: 446321

Booking Date: 07-22-2023 12:31 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597