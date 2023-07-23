From 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, to 7 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC FTA X5: 1
- MISC VPTA X4: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- MISC ICE HOLD: 1
Leigh Adams
SO Number: 106822
Booking Number: 446329
Booking Date: 07-23-2023 6:19 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Vicente Zarate
SO Number: 106821
Booking Number: 446328
Booking Date: 07-23-2023 4:35 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Carlos Cardona
SO Number: 91170
Booking Number: 446327
Booking Date: 07-23-2023 3:54 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $1500.00
Brandon Sandoval
SO Number: 102514
Booking Number: 446326
Booking Date: 07-23-2023 2:18 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Arianna Sparks
SO Number: 106820
Booking Number: 446325
Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:47 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Desteny Bundick
SO Number: 82959
Booking Number: 446324
Booking Date: 07-23-2023 12:03 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Aaron Eagle
SO Number: 93017
Booking Number: 446323
Booking Date: 07-22-2023 9:52 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 28 MPH ZONE
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
MISC VPTA X4
Bond: $9461.80
Joy Ross
SO Number: 106819
Booking Number: 446322
Booking Date: 07-22-2023 5:45 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: No Bond
Vadim Negara
SO Number: 106818
Booking Number: 446321
Booking Date: 07-22-2023 12:31 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond: $1000.00
