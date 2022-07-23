Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C-CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- COMM X3: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4
- MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
- POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR: 1
- SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- TOBACCO-POSS / CONS / PURCH UNDER 21: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- VIOLATION OF CONT OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
73999999 SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS
MISC FTA X1
55999999 TOBACCO-POSS / CONS / PURCH UNDER 21
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VIOLATION OF CONT OBLIGATION TO APPEAR
57070020 MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
