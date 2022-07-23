Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GO OFF BOND*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

COMM X3: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4

MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR: 1

SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TOBACCO-POSS / CONS / PURCH UNDER 21: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VIOLATION OF CONT OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

REYNA, ANDREW Booking #: 440596 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 4:33 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT Bond: Bond $500.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 440595 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 4:15 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 STRAND, MICHAEL Booking #: 440594 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 3:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, PAUL Booking #: 440593 Release Date: 07-23-2022 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 1:53 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: Bond $3554.40 23999999 THEFT CLASS C54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC FTA X 3MISC VPTA X 1 DAVIS, COLBY Booking #: 440592 Booking Date: 07-23-2022 – 1:46 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73999999 SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1086.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ73999999 SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREASMISC FTA X1 GARZA, CARRIE Booking #: 440591 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 11:13 pm Charges: 23990196 *FTA* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond Yant, Kenneth Booking #: 440590 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 10:44 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $512.00 THOMPSON, ZACHERY Booking #: 440589 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 10:24 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO-POSS / CONS / PURCH UNDER 21

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

MISC VIOLATION OF CONT OBLIGATION TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $3323.60 55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO-POSS / CONS / PURCH UNDER 2157070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X1MISC FTA X1MISC VIOLATION OF CONT OBLIGATION TO APPEAR RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 440588 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 7:45 pm Charges: 57070019 RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond 57070019 RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT57070020 MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS JOHNSON, DENISSA Booking #: 440587 Release Date: 07-22-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: 37990004 SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR Bond: Bond No Bond REYES, LETICIA Booking #: 440585 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 4:04 pm Charges: MISC COMM X3 Bond: Bond No Bond MANLEY, DEAUNDRE Booking #: 440586 Release Date: 07-22-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 3:56 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond GARLAND, DREXEL Booking #: 440584 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 3:18 pm Charges: 13990076 *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond No Bond BARQUERA, APOLINAR Booking #: 440583 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 2:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: Bond No Bond SAN ROMAN, VICTOR Booking #: 440582 Release Date: 07-22-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 1:06 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA Bond: Bond $1632.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENTMISC VPTA PACHECO, LISA Booking #: 440581 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 11:02 am Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: Bond No Bond BALDERAS, DAVID Booking #: 440580 Release Date: 07-22-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 9:37 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond $7500.00 LOPEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 440579 Release Date: 07-22-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 8:55 am Charges: MISC CPF X9 Bond: Bond No Bond COZAD, JEREMY Booking #: 440578 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 7:23 am Charges: 23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $2002.00 23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50057070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X5MISC FTA JALOMO, ENRIQUE Booking #: 440577 Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 7:12 am Charges: 35990248 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

