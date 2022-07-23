Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • COMM X3: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4
  • MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR: 1
  • SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • TOBACCO-POSS / CONS / PURCH UNDER 21: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • VIOLATION OF CONT OBLIGATION TO APPEAR: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
REYNA, ANDREW
Booking #:
440596
Booking Date:
07-23-2022 – 4:33 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
440595
Booking Date:
07-23-2022 – 4:15 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
STRAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440594
Booking Date:
07-23-2022 – 3:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, PAUL
Booking #:
440593
Release Date:
07-23-2022 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
07-23-2022 – 1:53 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$3554.40
DAVIS, COLBY
Booking #:
440592
Booking Date:
07-23-2022 – 1:46 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73999999 SMOKING PROHIBITED IN CERTAIN PUBLIC AREAS
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1086.00
GARZA, CARRIE
Booking #:
440591
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
23990196 *FTA* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Yant, Kenneth
Booking #:
440590
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
THOMPSON, ZACHERY
Booking #:
440589
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 TOBACCO-POSS / CONS / PURCH UNDER 21
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VIOLATION OF CONT OBLIGATION TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
$3323.60
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
440588
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
57070019 RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, DENISSA
Booking #:
440587
Release Date:
07-22-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
37990004 SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYES, LETICIA
Booking #:
440585
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MANLEY, DEAUNDRE
Booking #:
440586
Release Date:
07-22-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARLAND, DREXEL
Booking #:
440584
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
13990076 *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BARQUERA, APOLINAR
Booking #:
440583
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SAN ROMAN, VICTOR
Booking #:
440582
Release Date:
07-22-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA
Bond:
Bond
$1632.00
PACHECO, LISA
Booking #:
440581
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 11:02 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BALDERAS, DAVID
Booking #:
440580
Release Date:
07-22-2022 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 9:37 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
$7500.00
LOPEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
440579
Release Date:
07-22-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 8:55 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
COZAD, JEREMY
Booking #:
440578
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 7:23 am
Charges:
23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA
Bond:
Bond
$2002.00
JALOMO, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
440577
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 7:12 am
Charges:
35990248 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
