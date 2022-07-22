Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
- LICENSE PLATE – NONE: 1
- LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE: 1
- NO TRAILER LIGHTS: 1
- NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 3
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
36010001 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36990022 *MTR* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35990023 *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990008 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 LICENSE PLATE – NONE
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO TRAILER LIGHTS
54999999 NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATE
MISC FTA X2
54999999 DWLI
MISC FTA X1
MISC LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
MISC VPA X 2
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597