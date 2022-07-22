Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

LICENSE PLATE – NONE: 1

LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE: 1

NO TRAILER LIGHTS: 1

NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

COLUNGA, ANDREW Booking #: 440575 Release Date: 07-22-2022 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 1:28 am Charges: 11990002 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010001 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

36990022 *MTR* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR Bond: Bond No Bond 11990002 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD36010001 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT36990022 *MTR* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR GONZALES, JAKE Booking #: 440574 Release Date: 07-22-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 07-22-2022 – 12:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440573 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 10:46 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $1162.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION CARROLL, BEAU Booking #: 440571 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 9:11 pm Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond: Bond $1000.00 LEVARIO, SUSIE Booking #: 440572 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 9:00 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond ELLIS, HARLEY Booking #: 440570 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 8:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 DANOS, RICHARD Booking #: 440569 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 8:13 pm Charges: 13150011 *FTA* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

35990023 *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48990008 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $237500.00 13150011 *FTA* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT35990023 *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG48990008 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION LITCHFIELD, TYLER Booking #: 440568 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 7:44 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond ARROYO, LARRY Booking #: 440567 Release Date: 07-21-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 7:16 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO

54999999 LICENSE PLATE – NONE Bond: Bond $826.00 54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO54999999 LICENSE PLATE – NONE HUTCHISON, MOLLY Booking #: 440566 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 6:32 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond $10000.00 DOTY, JEREMY Booking #: 440565 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 6:14 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO TRAILER LIGHTS

54999999 NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATE

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $77986.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO TRAILER LIGHTS54999999 NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATEMISC FTA X2 BARA, MANUEL Booking #: 440564 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 6:06 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond MILLER, BRYAN Booking #: 440563 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 5:32 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

54999999 DWLI

MISC FTA X1

MISC LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

MISC VPA X 2 Bond: Bond $33195.40 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV54999999 DWLIMISC FTA X1MISC LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLEMISC VPA X 2 TORRES, JESUS Booking #: 440562 Release Date: 07-21-2022 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 5:11 pm Charges: MISC COMM X2 Bond: Bond No Bond MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 440561 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 PARKER, MARCUS Booking #: 440560 Release Date: 07-21-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 2:02 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond PHILLIPS, TREY BECK Booking #: 440559 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 1:58 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $20000.00 DOAN, REBECCA Booking #: 440558 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 11:13 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, MERCEDEZ Booking #: 440557 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 10:41 am Charges: 13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond CAMMACK, GORDON Booking #: 440556 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 10:26 am Charges: 35990213 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond PARMER, BRETT Booking #: 440555 Release Date: 07-21-2022 – 9:58 am Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 9:09 am Charges: 13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

