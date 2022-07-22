Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GOING OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • DRIVERS LICENSE – NO: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
  • LICENSE PLATE – NONE: 1
  • LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE: 1
  • NO TRAILER LIGHTS: 1
  • NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 3
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
COLUNGA, ANDREW
Booking #:
440575
Release Date:
07-22-2022 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 1:28 am
Charges:
11990002 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010001 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
36990022 *MTR* ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, JAKE
Booking #:
440574
Release Date:
07-22-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
07-22-2022 – 12:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
440573
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
CARROLL, BEAU
Booking #:
440571
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
LEVARIO, SUSIE
Booking #:
440572
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ELLIS, HARLEY
Booking #:
440570
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
DANOS, RICHARD
Booking #:
440569
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
13150011 *FTA* AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
35990023 *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990008 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$237500.00
LITCHFIELD, TYLER
Booking #:
440568
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ARROYO, LARRY
Booking #:
440567
Release Date:
07-21-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – NO
54999999 LICENSE PLATE – NONE
Bond:
Bond
$826.00
HUTCHISON, MOLLY
Booking #:
440566
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
DOTY, JEREMY
Booking #:
440565
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO TRAILER LIGHTS
54999999 NO/WRONG TRAILER LICENSE PLATE
MISC FTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$77986.00
BARA, MANUEL
Booking #:
440564
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MILLER, BRYAN
Booking #:
440563
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 DWLI
MISC FTA X1
MISC LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
MISC VPA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$33195.40
TORRES, JESUS
Booking #:
440562
Release Date:
07-21-2022 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCCARLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
440561
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
PARKER, MARCUS
Booking #:
440560
Release Date:
07-21-2022 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PHILLIPS, TREY BECK
Booking #:
440559
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$20000.00
DOAN, REBECCA
Booking #:
440558
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 11:13 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, MERCEDEZ
Booking #:
440557
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 10:41 am
Charges:
13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CAMMACK, GORDON
Booking #:
440556
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 10:26 am
Charges:
35990213 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2-A <= 2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PARMER, BRETT
Booking #:
440555
Release Date:
07-21-2022 – 9:58 am
Booking Date:
07-21-2022 – 9:09 am
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
