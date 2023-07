SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, to 7 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT CLASS C: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DWLI: 1

DOC – DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR – ICON: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

FTA OPEN CONTAINER IN MOTOR VEHICLE – DRIVER: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

Brandon Fountain SO Number: 106812 Booking Number: 446297 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 3:37 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Preston Reeves SO Number: 90877 Booking Number: 446296 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 3:12 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 446295 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 3:03 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2228.00 Maura Rodriguez SO Number: 106811 Booking Number: 446294 Booking Date: 07-21-2023 2:02 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Stephen Trammell SO Number: 33578 Booking Number: 446293 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 11:55 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DWLI Bond: $450.00 Daniel Ramirez SO Number: 73844 Booking Number: 446292 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 10:07 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Daniel Sosa SO Number: 88362 Booking Number: 446291 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 9:36 pm Charges: DOC – DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM Bond: $462.00 Joshua Martinez SO Number: 106810 Booking Number: 446290 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 7:21 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 James Banks SO Number: 106625 Booking Number: 446289 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 5:34 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI THEFT CLASS C Bond: $944.00 Manuel Torres SO Number: 81886 Booking Number: 446288 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 5:14 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR – ICON FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON FTA OPEN CONTAINER IN MOTOR VEHICLE – DRIVER Bond: $1650.00 David Adair SO Number: 43373 Booking Number: 446287 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 4:41 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1302.00 Lee Medina SO Number: 102608 Booking Number: 446286 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 4:32 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Alphonso Russell SO Number: 106296 Booking Number: 446285 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 4:07 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: No Bond Nadelin Smith SO Number: 106809 Booking Number: 446284 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 2:09 pm Charges: *MTR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $50000.00 Fabian Ortiz SO Number: 66570 Booking Number: 446283 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 1:57 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond: No Bond Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 446282 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 12:29 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Juan Chapa SO Number: 106808 Booking Number: 446281 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 11:52 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE Bond: $32000.00 Mayra Nunez SO Number: 57957 Booking Number: 446280 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 10:59 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: $1046.00 Kenneth Donaker SO Number: 20135 Booking Number: 446279 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 10:24 am Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *MTR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Brandy Hall SO Number: 81116 Booking Number: 446278 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 9:05 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $500.00 Jose Lopez-lanten SO Number: 80515 Booking Number: 446277 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 8:40 am Charges: INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

