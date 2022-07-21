Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FAILURE TO APPEAR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RIOS-AVILES, ROBERTO Booking #: 440554 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 5:23 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: Bond $512.00 JUAREZ, LISA Booking #: 440553 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 3:31 am Charges: 35620008 FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48040003 FTA* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

50150004 FTA* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: Bond $42000.00 35620008 FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48040003 FTA* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR50150004 FTA* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY CARTER, BRITIAN Booking #: 440552 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 2:27 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS CARDENAS, SHANE Booking #: 440551 Booking Date: 07-21-2022 – 12:03 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 NASH, DONTAIE Booking #: 440550 Booking Date: 07-20-2022 – 10:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 GUERRERO, JULIAN Booking #: 440549 Release Date: 07-21-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 07-20-2022 – 10:07 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: Bond No Bond CLARK, STEVEN Booking #: 440548 Booking Date: 07-20-2022 – 9:47 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond RAMOS, MANUEL Booking #: 440547 Booking Date: 07-20-2022 – 5:50 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAMIREZ, ROSAMARIA Booking #: 440546 Booking Date: 07-20-2022 – 3:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond VALDEZ, STEPHANIE Booking #: 440545 Booking Date: 07-20-2022 – 11:04 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $4000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

