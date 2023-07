SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC CPF X 2: 2

MISC CPF X1: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

ROBBERY: 2

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE- NO: 1

POSS /DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 39MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

MISC CPF* X1: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FTA FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – ICON: 1

FTA NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) – ICON: 1

FTA NO DRIVERS LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) – ICON: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

Darrien Willson SO Number: 106807 Booking Number: 446276 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 4:33 am Charges: ROBBERY Bond: $50000.00 John Guadarrama SO Number: 81117 Booking Number: 446275 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 3:08 am Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE MISC CPF X1 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1172.00 Erica Veliz SO Number: 83502 Booking Number: 446274 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 1:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Raul Biera SO Number: 34811 Booking Number: 446273 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 12:58 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Thomas Garza SO Number: 48601 Booking Number: 446272 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 12:56 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $3502.00 Sylvia Carrillo SO Number: 51893 Booking Number: 446271 Booking Date: 07-20-2023 12:27 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1 <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $500.00 Jerry Battle SO Number: 72494 Booking Number: 446270 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 11:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVER’S LICENSE- NO POSS /DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1894.00 Dusty Dominguez SO Number: 70787 Booking Number: 446269 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 11:27 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Allen Heldenbrand SO Number: 61808 Booking Number: 446268 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 10:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Michael Vick SO Number: 61073 Booking Number: 446267 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 9:59 pm Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $662.00 Kobe Lozano SO Number: 97669 Booking Number: 446266 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 9:54 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Zackary Rangel SO Number: 106806 Booking Number: 446265 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 8:56 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Mary Bradshaw SO Number: 106805 Booking Number: 446264 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 8:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Meagan Doyle SO Number: 88856 Booking Number: 446263 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 7:37 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Patrick Hernandez SO Number: 65436 Booking Number: 446262 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 7:33 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $898.50 Albert Perez SO Number: 30786 Booking Number: 446261 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 6:23 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Royce Silva SO Number: 94809 Booking Number: 446260 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 5:11 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Cheyenne Ponce SO Number: 94769 Booking Number: 446259 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 4:55 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Damian Mcbride SO Number: 70280 Booking Number: 446258 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 4:31 pm Charges: FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 39MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $3588.00 Joshua Huckabee SO Number: 98555 Booking Number: 446257 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 4:13 pm Charges: ROBBERY Bond: $50000.00 Guadalupe Cardona SO Number: 106804 Booking Number: 446256 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 4:07 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 Bond: No Bond Francisco Pineda SO Number: 73853 Booking Number: 446255 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 2:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF* X1 Bond: No Bond Bryan Harp SO Number: 106802 Booking Number: 446254 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 2:04 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Tyler Wallace SO Number: 99576 Booking Number: 446252 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 11:27 am Charges: RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 FTA FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – ICON FTA NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) – ICON FTA NO DRIVERS LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) – ICON Bond: $2200.00 Brandy Hall SO Number: 81116 Booking Number: 446251 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 8:28 am Charges: INDECENT EXPOSURE FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

