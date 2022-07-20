Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Martin Pesina Nieto, 40, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Nieto faces two charges of Sexual Assault of a Child based on an indictment by a Tom Green County grand jury. Nieto is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, less than 1 gram. Nieto remains in custody in Tom Green County with a total bond of $100,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

MOTION TO REVOKE* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=400G WITH INTENT TO DELIVER-ENHANCED: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1

AGUILERA, ARTURO Booking #: 440542 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 11:39 pm Charges: 36990007 GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

64080002 MTR* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT Bond: Bond No Bond 36990007 GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY64080002 MTR* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440541 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 11:39 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $2004.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREETMISC FTAX1 IBARRA, JESUS Booking #: 440540 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 11:05 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MORRISON, DARREN Booking #: 440539 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 8:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 BERMEA-DELAPAZ, BRIANNA Booking #: 440538 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 7:09 pm Charges: 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: Bond No Bond 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY WILLIAMS, BRAD Booking #: 440537 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 4:56 pm Charges: 35990251 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=400G WITH INTENT TO DELIVER-ENHANCED

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $175000.00 35990251 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=400G WITH INTENT TO DELIVER-ENHANCEDMISC PAROLE VIOLATION NIETO, MARTIN Booking #: 440536 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 4:30 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 11990002 *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G TAYLOR, DANA Booking #: 440535 Release Date: 07-19-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, JIMMY Booking #: 440534 Release Date: 07-19-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 11:26 am Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond SANTANA, MARGARET Booking #: 440533 Release Date: 07-19-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 10:00 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

