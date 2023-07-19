From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC FTAX1: 1
  • 3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
  • DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • SPEEDING: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • MISC CPF X6: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
Genesis Estrada mug shot

Genesis Estrada

SO Number: 106108

Booking Number: 446250

Booking Date: 07-19-2023 12:57 am

Charges:

*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Douglas Campbell mug shot

Douglas Campbell

SO Number: 106801

Booking Number: 446249

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 11:02 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

Jesse Eakins mug shot

Jesse Eakins

SO Number: 43556

Booking Number: 446248

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 9:40 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTAX1

Bond: $1064.00

Willie Lacy mug shot

Willie Lacy

SO Number: 104190

Booking Number: 446247

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 9:37 pm

Charges:

3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

Bond: No Bond

Isaiah Wyatt mug shot

Isaiah Wyatt

SO Number: 106578

Booking Number: 446246

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 8:36 pm

Charges:

*GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY

Bond: $500.00

Patrick Gallardo mug shot

Patrick Gallardo

SO Number: 53536

Booking Number: 446245

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 7:41 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE

Bond: $1462.00

Sammy Arispe mug shot

Sammy Arispe

SO Number: 64719

Booking Number: 446244

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 4:41 pm

Charges:

SPEEDING

Bond: $1242.80

Marci Whitfield mug shot

Marci Whitfield

SO Number: 55820

Booking Number: 446243

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 2:11 pm

Charges:

*GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

Tiffany Johnson mug shot

Tiffany Johnson

SO Number: 90023

Booking Number: 446242

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 1:09 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

Bond: No Bond

James Banks mug shot

James Banks

SO Number: 106625

Booking Number: 446241

Booking Date: 07-18-2023 8:03 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C

Bond: $512.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597