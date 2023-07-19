From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

SPEEDING: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

Genesis Estrada SO Number: 106108 Booking Number: 446250 Booking Date: 07-19-2023 12:57 am Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Douglas Campbell SO Number: 106801 Booking Number: 446249 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 11:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Jesse Eakins SO Number: 43556 Booking Number: 446248 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 9:40 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTAX1 Bond: $1064.00 Willie Lacy SO Number: 104190 Booking Number: 446247 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 9:37 pm Charges: 3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: No Bond Isaiah Wyatt SO Number: 106578 Booking Number: 446246 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 8:36 pm Charges: *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) EVADING ARREST DETENTION ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY Bond: $500.00 Patrick Gallardo SO Number: 53536 Booking Number: 446245 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 7:41 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INDECENT EXPOSURE PUBLIC INTOXICATION DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: $1462.00 Sammy Arispe SO Number: 64719 Booking Number: 446244 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 4:41 pm Charges: SPEEDING Bond: $1242.80 Marci Whitfield SO Number: 55820 Booking Number: 446243 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 2:11 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Tiffany Johnson SO Number: 90023 Booking Number: 446242 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 1:09 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond James Banks SO Number: 106625 Booking Number: 446241 Booking Date: 07-18-2023 8:03 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

