From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC FTAX1: 1
- 3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
- DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
- (GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- SPEEDING: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- MISC CPF X6: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
Genesis Estrada
SO Number: 106108
Booking Number: 446250
Booking Date: 07-19-2023 12:57 am
Charges:
*GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Douglas Campbell
SO Number: 106801
Booking Number: 446249
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 11:02 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1662.00
Jesse Eakins
SO Number: 43556
Booking Number: 446248
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 9:40 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $1064.00
Willie Lacy
SO Number: 104190
Booking Number: 446247
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 9:37 pm
Charges:
3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT
DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
Bond: No Bond
Isaiah Wyatt
SO Number: 106578
Booking Number: 446246
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 8:36 pm
Charges:
*GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
Bond: $500.00
Patrick Gallardo
SO Number: 53536
Booking Number: 446245
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 7:41 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond: $1462.00
Sammy Arispe
SO Number: 64719
Booking Number: 446244
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 4:41 pm
Charges:
SPEEDING
Bond: $1242.80
Marci Whitfield
SO Number: 55820
Booking Number: 446243
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 2:11 pm
Charges:
*GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
Tiffany Johnson
SO Number: 90023
Booking Number: 446242
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 1:09 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
Bond: No Bond
James Banks
SO Number: 106625
Booking Number: 446241
Booking Date: 07-18-2023 8:03 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond: $512.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597