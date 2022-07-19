Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X2: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • LICENSE PLATES- NONE/WRONG ON TRAILER: 1
  • LIGHTS- NONE ON TRAILER: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED): 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
MAJOR, HEWLIN
Booking #:
440532
Booking Date:
07-19-2022 – 2:02 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$2069.60
ESCOBEDO, JOSE
Booking #:
440530
Release Date:
07-19-2022 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
07-19-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X2
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$5160.00
COUNTS, DARRELL
Booking #:
440529
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$2124.00
ROBERTS, SCOTTY
Booking #:
440528
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 10:28 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DOTY, JEREMY
Booking #:
440527
Release Date:
07-18-2022 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 LICENSE PLATES- NONE/WRONG ON TRAILER
54999999 LIGHTS- NONE ON TRAILER
Bond:
Bond
$736.00
MARONEY, DARRELL
Booking #:
440526
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
VALDEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
440525
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
440524
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
440523
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GARCIA, PEREDIE
Booking #:
440522
Release Date:
07-18-2022 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond:
Bond
$550.00
ENRIQUEZ, GERARDO
Booking #:
440521
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FRAUSTO, COURTNEY
Booking #:
440520
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DAVIS, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
440519
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
13990043 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
MADRIL, MISTY
Booking #:
440518
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 12:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HUFF, JULIET
Booking #:
440517
Release Date:
07-18-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 11:06 am
Charges:
P71 THEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
440516
Release Date:
07-18-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-18-2022 – 10:28 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597