Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X2: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

LICENSE PLATES- NONE/WRONG ON TRAILER: 1

LIGHTS- NONE ON TRAILER: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED): 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

MAJOR, HEWLIN Booking #: 440532 Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 2:02 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X3

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $2069.60 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENTMISC CPF X3MISC VPTA X1 ESCOBEDO, JOSE Booking #: 440530 Release Date: 07-19-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 07-19-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X2

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $5160.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X254999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENTMISC FTA X2MISC VPTA X1 COUNTS, DARRELL Booking #: 440529 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2124.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBERTS, SCOTTY Booking #: 440528 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 10:28 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond No Bond DOTY, JEREMY Booking #: 440527 Release Date: 07-18-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 10:09 pm Charges: 54999999 LICENSE PLATES- NONE/WRONG ON TRAILER

54999999 LIGHTS- NONE ON TRAILER Bond: Bond $736.00 54999999 LICENSE PLATES- NONE/WRONG ON TRAILER54999999 LIGHTS- NONE ON TRAILER MARONEY, DARRELL Booking #: 440526 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 VALDEZ, ANGEL Booking #: 440525 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 8:48 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JUAN Booking #: 440524 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 7:20 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 440523 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: Bond $500.00 GARCIA, PEREDIE Booking #: 440522 Release Date: 07-18-2022 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 5:13 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: Bond $550.00 ENRIQUEZ, GERARDO Booking #: 440521 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 3:35 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond FRAUSTO, COURTNEY Booking #: 440520 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 2:39 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond DAVIS, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440519 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 1:16 pm Charges: 13990043 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $10000.00 MADRIL, MISTY Booking #: 440518 Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 12:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond HUFF, JULIET Booking #: 440517 Release Date: 07-18-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 11:06 am Charges: P71 THEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED) Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 440516 Release Date: 07-18-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 07-18-2022 – 10:28 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

