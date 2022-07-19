Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X2: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- LICENSE PLATES- NONE/WRONG ON TRAILER: 1
- LIGHTS- NONE ON TRAILER: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED): 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
MISC CPF X3
MISC VPTA X1
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 LIGHTS- NONE ON TRAILER
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
