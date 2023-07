SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, July 14, to 7 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, 31 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

THEFT CLASS C: 3

ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

PARK-PARKED WHERE PROHIBITED: 1

FTA *CPF* FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – ICON: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

Jasmine Franco SO Number: 105410 Booking Number: 446226 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 2:39 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1606.00 Jerry Brazil SO Number: 56419 Booking Number: 446225 Booking Date: 07-17-2023 12:29 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Adriana Pomar SO Number: 87613 Booking Number: 446224 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 11:33 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $1000.00 James Prater SO Number: 49863 Booking Number: 446223 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 10:41 pm Charges: ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $500.00 Jose Perez SO Number: 84438 Booking Number: 446222 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 8:46 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Aaron Henry SO Number: 106454 Booking Number: 446221 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 8:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $500.00 Chelsea Mosby SO Number: 106795 Booking Number: 446220 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 7:50 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Frank Martinez SO Number: 63862 Booking Number: 446219 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 6:06 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Charris Reily SO Number: 102390 Booking Number: 446218 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 2:34 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Raymond Hernandez SO Number: 49042 Booking Number: 446217 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 12:15 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Javier Alejo SO Number: 106794 Booking Number: 446215 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 4:11 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Noralbert Martinez SO Number: 106793 Booking Number: 446214 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 3:54 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Trent Thibodeaux SO Number: 106792 Booking Number: 446213 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 3:01 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Richard Cortez SO Number: 29682 Booking Number: 446212 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 2:39 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $11000.00 Victor Soto SO Number: 106791 Booking Number: 446211 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 2:30 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $1500.00 Jacob Flores SO Number: 106790 Booking Number: 446210 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 2:15 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Christian Hogeda SO Number: 106789 Booking Number: 446209 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 2:06 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Linnea Cotto SO Number: 106788 Booking Number: 446208 Booking Date: 07-16-2023 2:03 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Joshua Dunn SO Number: 106787 Booking Number: 446207 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 11:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $500.00 Kaitlyn Zadra SO Number: 106786 Booking Number: 446206 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 11:01 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Mark Torres SO Number: 106785 Booking Number: 446205 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 10:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Candice Smith SO Number: 91205 Booking Number: 446204 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 9:27 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV THEFT CLASS C Bond: $544.00 Stanley Lackey SO Number: 106122 Booking Number: 446203 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 8:06 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $1000.00 Shanna Kauffman SO Number: 99067 Booking Number: 446202 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 7:37 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2 Bond: $2673.80 Tylor Gomez SO Number: 103772 Booking Number: 446201 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 7:36 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: $5000.00 Joseph Montoya SO Number: 106784 Booking Number: 446199 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 5:13 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Travis Mcelroy SO Number: 106783 Booking Number: 446196 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 11:53 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Danny Morris SO Number: 93603 Booking Number: 446192 Booking Date: 07-15-2023 2:04 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES PARK-PARKED WHERE PROHIBITED FTA *CPF* FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – ICON Bond: $962.00 Charles Woodson SO Number: 106780 Booking Number: 446188 Booking Date: 07-14-2023 6:28 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Dustin Halvorson SO Number: 84805 Booking Number: 446187 Booking Date: 07-14-2023 6:27 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $8162.00 Reginaldo Ortiz SO Number: 103784 Booking Number: 446184 Booking Date: 07-14-2023 11:53 am Charges: FMFR *CPF*FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

