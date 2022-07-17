Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR X1: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

LAKE – GLASS CONTAINER: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

PONCE, JUVENAL Booking #: 440505 Booking Date: 07-17-2022 – 4:50 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 AGUIRRE, JOSHUA Booking #: 440504 Booking Date: 07-17-2022 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 RUNKLES, WELDON Booking #: 440503 Booking Date: 07-17-2022 – 2:49 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON PARKISON, DANIEL Booking #: 440502 Booking Date: 07-17-2022 – 1:31 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 WHITT, JACOB Booking #: 440501 Booking Date: 07-17-2022 – 12:30 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond COSTILLA, JULIAN Booking #: 440500 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 11:52 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 MONK, TESSA Booking #: 440499 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 11:45 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 DELAO, ROBERT Booking #: 440498 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 10:27 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond SOSA, ARTURO Booking #: 440497 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 10:03 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 CUELLAR, MICHAEL Booking #: 440496 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 9:52 pm Charges: 48010017 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $800.00 48010017 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION ARELLANO, SAUL Booking #: 440495 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 9:26 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA Booking #: 440494 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 53999999 LAKE – GLASS CONTAINER Bond: Bond $282.00 CARRASCO, MARK Booking #: 440493 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 8:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond MUNOZ, JOAQUIN Booking #: 440492 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 8:35 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $764.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC PAROLE VIOLATION MARTINEZ, MIKE Booking #: 440491 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 7:51 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: Bond $796.00 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE KING, AARON Booking #: 440490 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 7:12 pm Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: Bond $45000.00 EMFINGER, TIPHANIE Booking #: 440489 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 4:04 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond SCHAAF, DUSTIN Booking #: 440488 Release Date: 07-16-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 10:33 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $2497.40 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75054999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AIDMISC CPF X1MISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597