Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR X1: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- LAKE – GLASS CONTAINER: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597