Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR X1: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • LAKE – GLASS CONTAINER: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
PONCE, JUVENAL
Booking #:
440505
Booking Date:
07-17-2022 – 4:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
AGUIRRE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440504
Booking Date:
07-17-2022 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
RUNKLES, WELDON
Booking #:
440503
Booking Date:
07-17-2022 – 2:49 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PARKISON, DANIEL
Booking #:
440502
Booking Date:
07-17-2022 – 1:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
WHITT, JACOB
Booking #:
440501
Booking Date:
07-17-2022 – 12:30 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
COSTILLA, JULIAN
Booking #:
440500
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
MONK, TESSA
Booking #:
440499
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
DELAO, ROBERT
Booking #:
440498
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SOSA, ARTURO
Booking #:
440497
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CUELLAR, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440496
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
48010017 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$800.00
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
440495
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440494
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
53999999 LAKE – GLASS CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$282.00
CARRASCO, MARK
Booking #:
440493
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MUNOZ, JOAQUIN
Booking #:
440492
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$764.00
MARTINEZ, MIKE
Booking #:
440491
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond:
Bond
$796.00
KING, AARON
Booking #:
440490
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
Bond:
Bond
$45000.00
EMFINGER, TIPHANIE
Booking #:
440489
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCHAAF, DUSTIN
Booking #:
440488
Release Date:
07-16-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-16-2022 – 10:33 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$2497.40

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597