Mykah Makel Kane Saldivar, 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 15, 2022. He is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony. According to an indictment filed in Tom Green County, Saldivar is one of five defendants charged in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Hernandez on May 26, 2021. Saldivar remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $500,000.

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

*FAILURE TO APPEAR*INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 2

*J/N* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*J/N* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*J/N*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 3

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT: 1

RICO, RICARDO Booking #: 440487 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 4:30 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 MATA, JOSE Booking #: 440486 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 3:43 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MARTINEZ, ISIDORIA Booking #: 440485 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 3:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 RIVERO, GABRIEL Booking #: 440484 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 3:16 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MCCLELLAND, DYLAN Booking #: 440483 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 2:42 am Charges: 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

36150001 *FTA*INDECENT EXPOSURE

48990009 *J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: Bond $6546.00 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023999999 THEFT CLASS C35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G36150001 *FTA*INDECENT EXPOSURE48990009 *J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE DANIEL, CHELSEA Booking #: 440482 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPFX2 Bond: Bond $500.00 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPFX2 SANDERS, SHANANDOAH Booking #: 440481 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 2:27 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: Bond No Bond GROOMS, AMBER Booking #: 440480 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

57070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY57070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440479 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 1:38 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 RAY, KARALINA Booking #: 440478 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 1:09 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

52130007 DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON52130007 DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANCHEZ, AVERY Booking #: 440477 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 12:27 am Charges: 54040009 *J/N*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 DELACRUZ, EDGAR Booking #: 440476 Booking Date: 07-16-2022 – 12:22 am Charges: 13990076 *J/N* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond 13990076 *J/N* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON JONES, JAWUN Booking #: 440475 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 10:53 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond Villegas, Antonio Booking #: 440474 Release Date: 07-16-2022 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: Bond $500.00 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 440473 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 10:20 pm Charges: 50160005 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT Bond: Bond No Bond Wilson, Jesse Booking #: 440472 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 10:19 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 440471 Release Date: 07-15-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 9:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 BONNER, THOMAS Booking #: 440470 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 9:29 pm Charges: 48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: Bond No Bond PAYTON, LORETTA Booking #: 440469 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 440468 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 6:53 pm Charges: 09990022 CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY Bond: Bond No Bond PLUMLEY, JACOB Booking #: 440467 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 10:57 am Charges: 11990002 *J/N* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, ERNESTO Booking #: 440466 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 9:49 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond FAVILA, GIL Booking #: 440465 Release Date: 07-15-2022 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 6:57 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond

