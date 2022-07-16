Mykah Makel Kane Saldivar, 21, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, July 15, 2022. He is charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony.
According to an indictment filed in Tom Green County, Saldivar is one of five defendants charged in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Hernandez on May 26, 2021.
Saldivar remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $500,000.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
