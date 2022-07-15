Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
- NO SIGNAL OF INTENT: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
MISC FTA X1
54999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
99999999 GO OFF BOND EVADING ARREST DETENTION
99999999 GO OFF BOND RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC ICE HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
