Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1

*GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*GO OFF BOND* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

MARTINEZ, LUIS Booking #: 440464 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WILLIAMS, FREDRICK Booking #: 440463 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 3:43 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT Bond: Bond $920.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT SOLIS, GABRIEL Booking #: 440462 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 3:22 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond PLUMMER, AMANDA Booking #: 440461 Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 1:32 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1564.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBIMISC FTA X1 Rodriguez, Ysaias Booking #: 440460 Release Date: 07-15-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 07-15-2022 – 12:12 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 440459 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 9:21 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond $762.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X2 ROBLES, ADRIAN Booking #: 440458 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

99999999 GO OFF BOND EVADING ARREST DETENTION

99999999 GO OFF BOND RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $1000.00 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G99999999 GO OFF BOND EVADING ARREST DETENTION99999999 GO OFF BOND RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CARRILLO, STEVEN Booking #: 440457 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 SEVIER, PHILLIP Booking #: 440456 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 6:09 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G ROMO, SAM Booking #: 440455 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 4:41 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond ALEMAN, ALEX Booking #: 440454 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 4:11 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond ARROYO, ROBERT Booking #: 440453 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 2:28 pm Charges: DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: Bond No Bond MORENO, ARTURO Booking #: 440452 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 2:11 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond ALVAREZ, IVAN Booking #: 440451 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 11:52 am Charges: 35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond: Bond No Bond NEWSOME, ELIZABETH Booking #: 440450 Release Date: 07-14-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 11:41 am Charges: 73990620 *GJI* TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, RICARDO Booking #: 440449 Release Date: 07-14-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond RESENDIZ-HERNANDEZ, ERIC Booking #: 440448 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 10:13 am Charges: 54040009 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC ICE HOLD Bond: Bond $2000.00 54040009 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC ICE HOLD

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

