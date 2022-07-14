Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Mark Anthony Villarreal was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to jail records, he was arrested by the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office based on a warrant issued by the Laredo Police Department. As of Thursday morning, July 14th, Villarreal remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Monte’ Deandre Jarmon, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction. Records indicate the aggravated assault charge is connected with an incident that happened on June 26th. As of Thursday morning, July 14th, Jarmon remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $35,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON): 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* AGG ROBBERY: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

ADAMS, JODI Booking #: 440447 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 5:13 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 DWLI 2

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $3370.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54999999 DWLI 2MISC VPTA X1 SANCHEZ, TYLER Booking #: 440446 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 4:41 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $2804.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC FTA X1 JARMON, MONTE’ Booking #: 440445 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 1:34 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: Bond No Bond 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION HELMS, JOHN Booking #: 440444 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 12:55 am Charges: 52030024 *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond DAIGLE, TYLER Booking #: 440443 Booking Date: 07-14-2022 – 12:34 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC PAROLE VIOLATION YANT, LAURIE Booking #: 440442 Release Date: 07-14-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond YANT, JUSTIN Booking #: 440441 Release Date: 07-14-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 10:10 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond RITTERPUSCH, ROBERT Booking #: 440440 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 9:52 pm Charges: 12990002 *MTR* AGG ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, ANTONIA Booking #: 440439 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 DE LEON, STANLEY Booking #: 440437 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 8:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS VILLARREAL, MARK Booking #: 440438 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 7:54 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond MCGARY, KATIE Booking #: 440436 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 3:11 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond ATCHISON, YAZMINE Booking #: 440435 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond KNIGHTON, KALA Booking #: 440434 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 12:02 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond LITTLE, JEREMY Booking #: 440433 Release Date: 07-13-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 11:05 am Charges: FTA *COMM*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON) Bond: Bond No Bond ROJAS, JEREMY Booking #: 440432 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 9:51 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond BURNS, JUSTIN Booking #: 440431 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 9:50 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 440430 Release Date: 07-13-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 9:05 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

