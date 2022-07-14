Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Mark Anthony Villarreal was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to jail records, he was arrested by the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office based on a warrant issued by the Laredo Police Department.
As of Thursday morning, July 14th, Villarreal remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.
Monte’ Deandre Jarmon, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction. Records indicate the aggravated assault charge is connected with an incident that happened on June 26th.
As of Thursday morning, July 14th, Jarmon remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $35,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON): 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* AGG ROBBERY: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
