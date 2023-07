From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

MISC FTA X 2: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR: 1

MISC VPA X 3: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X3: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES-SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC FTA X5: 1

MISC VPTA X6: 1

ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

CPF X 1: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

MISC CPF x7: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE X3: 1

MISC POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DC- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT-INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

Javier Gutierrez SO Number: 106768 Booking Number: 446163 Booking Date: 07-13-2023 3:47 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1462.00 Lonnie Free SO Number: 77036 Booking Number: 446162 Booking Date: 07-13-2023 2:38 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR MISC FTA X 2 MISC VPA X 3 Bond: $5300.00 Ricardo Rodriguez SO Number: 43085 Booking Number: 446161 Booking Date: 07-13-2023 2:37 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X3 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES-SUBSEQUENT MISC FTA X5 MISC VPTA X6 Bond: $11400.00 Breana Phipps SO Number: 106767 Booking Number: 446160 Booking Date: 07-13-2023 1:00 am Charges: ALCOHOL- MINOR CONSUMING RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $1442.00 Marisol Barrera SO Number: 94303 Booking Number: 446159 Booking Date: 07-13-2023 12:35 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Zachariah Anderson SO Number: 105661 Booking Number: 446158 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 11:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1004.00 Jeff Middaugh SO Number: 30058 Booking Number: 446157 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 11:29 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond Edward Parrish SO Number: 10018 Booking Number: 446156 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 8:02 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $760.00 Jack Jones SO Number: 49542 Booking Number: 446155 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 4:06 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Sean Norman SO Number: 93111 Booking Number: 446154 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 2:29 pm Charges: *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Martin Godinez SO Number: 103093 Booking Number: 446153 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 2:25 pm Charges: *J/N* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Rudy Garza SO Number: 106766 Booking Number: 446152 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 1:09 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Alexis Jackson SO Number: 90095 Booking Number: 446151 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 12:43 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Susan Bredesen SO Number: 103262 Booking Number: 446150 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 11:21 am Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: No Bond Jairo Hernandez SO Number: 106765 Booking Number: 446149 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 10:03 am Charges: *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Stacy Anderson SO Number: 66592 Booking Number: 446148 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 8:43 am Charges: MISC CPF x7 Bond: No Bond Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 446147 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 8:05 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 MISC FTA ON COURT DATE X3 MISC POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2768.00 Anthony Mccarthy SO Number: 17134 Booking Number: 446146 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 7:54 am Charges: DC- INDECENT EXPOSURE DISORDERLY CONDUCT-INDECENT EXPOSURE SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN MISC FTA X2 Bond: $3060.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

