Miles Alexander Krabill, 26, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a grand jury indictment for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and Indecency with a Child by Exposure. According to the indictment, the grand jury believes there is enough evidence to try Krabill for an incident with a child under the age of 14 that happened in October of 2019. Krabill was released on Tuesday after paying a total bond of $40,000.

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RUIZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 440429 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 4:35 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: Bond $25000.00 RAMSEY, MARIA Booking #: 440428 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 3:35 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 Dunn, Clayton Booking #: 440427 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 3:10 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: Bond $1000.00 RAMIREZ, SANTANA Booking #: 440426 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 2:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 2

RAMIREZ, SANTANA Booking #: 440426 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 2:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: Bond $2040.00

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 15 -24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 40 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE

BOLDEN-WHITESIDE, SONYA Booking #: 440425 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 2:39 am Charges: 54999999 BUYERS TAG- EXPIRED

54999999 NO DRIVER'S LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 15 -24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 40 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $3358.00

GOMEZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 440424 Booking Date: 07-13-2022 – 2:16 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $500.00

RAMIREZ, JOSE Booking #: 440423 Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER'S LICENSE

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1172.00

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $1990.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA NANDIN, BRIDGET Booking #: 440420 Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 9:48 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NANDIN, BRIDGET Booking #: 440420 Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 9:48 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1162.00

GONZALES, JOEY Booking #: 440419 Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 5:33 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $15500.00

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KRABILL, MILES Booking #: 440414 Release Date: 07-12-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 1:47 pm Charges: 36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

KRABILL, MILES Booking #: 440414 Release Date: 07-12-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 1:47 pm Charges: 36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

36140001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: Bond No Bond

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 440413 Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 12:53 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1000.00

MARTINEZ, ALFREDO Booking #: 440411 Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 10:35 am Charges: MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $652.60

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

