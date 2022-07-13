Miles Alexander Krabill, 26, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a grand jury indictment for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and Indecency with a Child by Exposure.
According to the indictment, the grand jury believes there is enough evidence to try Krabill for an incident with a child under the age of 14 that happened in October of 2019.
Krabill was released on Tuesday after paying a total bond of $40,000.
Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- BUYERS TAG- EXPIRED: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- SPEEDING – 15 -24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 40 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE T0 APPEAR: 3
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 1
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 15 -24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 40 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
36140001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC FTA X1
