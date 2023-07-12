From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

STOP2 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-LINE): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

Damien Duron SO Number: 59999 Booking Number: 446145 Booking Date: 07-12-2023 5:21 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $462.00 Jerry Contreras SO Number: 106764 Booking Number: 446144 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 11:31 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Cherisa Hudson SO Number: 61583 Booking Number: 446143 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 10:38 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $2050.00 David Burkeen SO Number: 106763 Booking Number: 446142 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 9:19 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1000.00 Cody Lawson SO Number: 96181 Booking Number: 446141 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 3:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond Marissa Ynostrosa SO Number: 93742 Booking Number: 446140 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 3:00 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Rosa Perez SO Number: 94510 Booking Number: 446139 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 2:35 pm Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STOP2 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-LINE) Bond: $3113.00 Robert Rojas SO Number: 36537 Booking Number: 446138 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 2:20 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Arriele Ramirez SO Number: 93195 Booking Number: 446137 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 1:55 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Patrick Mitcham SO Number: 55779 Booking Number: 446136 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 1:31 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Bobby Wilson SO Number: 94749 Booking Number: 446135 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 9:21 am Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: $4000.00 Jean Kort SO Number: 33475 Booking Number: 446134 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 8:41 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Carlos Rangel SO Number: 101900 Booking Number: 446133 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 8:19 am Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $125000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

