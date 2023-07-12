From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • MISC CPF X6: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
  • 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • STOP2 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-LINE): 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
Damien Duron mug shot

Damien Duron

SO Number: 59999

Booking Number: 446145

Booking Date: 07-12-2023 5:21 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $462.00

Jerry Contreras mug shot

Jerry Contreras

SO Number: 106764

Booking Number: 446144

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 11:31 pm

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

Bond: $500.00

Cherisa Hudson mug shot

Cherisa Hudson

SO Number: 61583

Booking Number: 446143

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 10:38 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

Bond: $2050.00

David Burkeen mug shot

David Burkeen

SO Number: 106763

Booking Number: 446142

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 9:19 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $1000.00

Cody Lawson mug shot

Cody Lawson

SO Number: 96181

Booking Number: 446141

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 3:51 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

Bond: No Bond

Marissa Ynostrosa mug shot

Marissa Ynostrosa

SO Number: 93742

Booking Number: 446140

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 3:00 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Rosa Perez mug shot

Rosa Perez

SO Number: 94510

Booking Number: 446139

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 2:35 pm

Charges:

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP2 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-LINE)

Bond: $3113.00

Robert Rojas mug shot

Robert Rojas

SO Number: 36537

Booking Number: 446138

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 2:20 pm

Charges:

*GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Arriele Ramirez mug shot

Arriele Ramirez

SO Number: 93195

Booking Number: 446137

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 1:55 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Patrick Mitcham mug shot

Patrick Mitcham

SO Number: 55779

Booking Number: 446136

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 1:31 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: No Bond

Bobby Wilson mug shot

Bobby Wilson

SO Number: 94749

Booking Number: 446135

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 9:21 am

Charges:

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

Bond: $4000.00

Jean Kort mug shot

Jean Kort

SO Number: 33475

Booking Number: 446134

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 8:41 am

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Carlos Rangel mug shot

Carlos Rangel

SO Number: 101900

Booking Number: 446133

Booking Date: 07-11-2023 8:19 am

Charges:

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

Bond: $125000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597