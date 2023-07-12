From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- MISC CPF X6: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
- 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- STOP2 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-LINE): 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
Damien Duron
SO Number: 59999
Booking Number: 446145
Booking Date: 07-12-2023 5:21 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $462.00
Jerry Contreras
SO Number: 106764
Booking Number: 446144
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 11:31 pm
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond: $500.00
Cherisa Hudson
SO Number: 61583
Booking Number: 446143
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 10:38 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond: $2050.00
David Burkeen
SO Number: 106763
Booking Number: 446142
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 9:19 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $1000.00
Cody Lawson
SO Number: 96181
Booking Number: 446141
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 3:51 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
Bond: No Bond
Marissa Ynostrosa
SO Number: 93742
Booking Number: 446140
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 3:00 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Rosa Perez
SO Number: 94510
Booking Number: 446139
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 2:35 pm
Charges:
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP2 FAIL TO STOP (STOP SIGN-LINE)
Bond: $3113.00
Robert Rojas
SO Number: 36537
Booking Number: 446138
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 2:20 pm
Charges:
*GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Arriele Ramirez
SO Number: 93195
Booking Number: 446137
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 1:55 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Patrick Mitcham
SO Number: 55779
Booking Number: 446136
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 1:31 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond: No Bond
Bobby Wilson
SO Number: 94749
Booking Number: 446135
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 9:21 am
Charges:
VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond: $4000.00
Jean Kort
SO Number: 33475
Booking Number: 446134
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 8:41 am
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Carlos Rangel
SO Number: 101900
Booking Number: 446133
Booking Date: 07-11-2023 8:19 am
Charges:
AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond: $125000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597