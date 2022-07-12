Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

COMM*HARASSMENT: 1

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DOTY, JEREMY Booking #: 440409 Booking Date: 07-12-2022 – 2:20 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAILURE TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: Bond $1346.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54999999 EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAILURE TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE ROBLEDO, JANIE Booking #: 440408 Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 10:51 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 ROSADO, JUAN Booking #: 440407 Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 4:57 pm Charges: 48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond No Bond WILDERSPRIN, BRYAN Booking #: 440406 Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 4:21 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MOREMISC BENCH WARRANT RAMOS, LOUIS Booking #: 440405 Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 4:10 pm Charges: 22990011 *GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: Bond No Bond MALDONADO, JOE Booking #: 440404 Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 1:38 pm Charges: 35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond $50000.00 35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G OLIVER, DARWIN Booking #: 440403 Release Date: 07-11-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond KENNEDY, DWIGHT Booking #: 440402 Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 10:52 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond PORRAS, JUAN Booking #: 440401 Release Date: 07-11-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 10:38 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON SHELTON, DARRIEN Booking #: 440400 Release Date: 07-11-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 10:34 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

53990004 COMM*HARASSMENT Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ53990004 COMM*HARASSMENT BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 440399 Release Date: 07-11-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 9:51 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 WILLIAMS, RICKEY Booking #: 440398 Release Date: 07-11-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 07-11-2022 – 7:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

