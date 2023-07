From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED: 1

RAN RED LIGHT: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(undefined) INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC CPF x 1: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*J/N* CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

Nikolas Moreno SO Number: 106762 Booking Number: 446132 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 2:02 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1104.00 Johnny Perez SO Number: 38775 Booking Number: 446131 Booking Date: 07-11-2023 1:55 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Mayra Nunez SO Number: 57957 Booking Number: 446130 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 11:51 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C Bond: $444.00 Terrell Schneider SO Number: 26698 Booking Number: 446129 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 9:44 pm Charges: DRIVER’S LICENSE – EXPIRED RAN RED LIGHT MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $734.00 Kevin Chadwick SO Number: 60046 Booking Number: 446128 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 9:10 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $35502.00 Louis Martin SO Number: 23575 Booking Number: 446127 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 8:04 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1124.00 Rayden Wadley SO Number: 98755 Booking Number: 446126 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 7:29 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Krystian Swindell SO Number: 98911 Booking Number: 446125 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 6:36 pm Charges: *MTP*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: $75000.00 Michael Bundick SO Number: 106761 Booking Number: 446124 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 6:24 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Joseph Key SO Number: 56554 Booking Number: 446123 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 5:29 pm Charges: *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC CPF x 1 Bond: $962.00 Isaiah Wyatt SO Number: 106578 Booking Number: 446122 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 5:09 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: $70000.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 446121 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 4:14 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Destini Casey SO Number: 105362 Booking Number: 446120 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 4:11 pm Charges: *MTR* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: $30000.00 Jonathon Fuqua SO Number: 102616 Booking Number: 446119 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 3:07 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Terri Tucker SO Number: 89436 Booking Number: 446118 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 2:23 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Heidi Minnick SO Number: 106760 Booking Number: 446117 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 2:18 pm Charges: THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $15000.00 Melissa Kelly SO Number: 64098 Booking Number: 446116 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 2:00 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Damont Williams SO Number: 100843 Booking Number: 446115 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 12:43 pm Charges: *J/N* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *J/N* CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI Bond: No Bond Robert Saenz SO Number: 102380 Booking Number: 446114 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 12:40 pm Charges: *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Thomas Crocker SO Number: 43418 Booking Number: 446113 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 10:45 am Charges: SOLICITING/LOITERING IN MEDIAN Bond: $362.00 Bryan Donaldson SO Number: 95038 Booking Number: 446112 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 10:15 am Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

