From 7 a.m. on Friday, July 7, to 7 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 3

MISC CPF X6: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 1

TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD: 1

MISC VPA X 1: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

*J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C): 1

POSS ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$20K<$100K: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$100K<$200K ENH: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

Jesus Romo SO Number: 106759 Booking Number: 446111 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 6:08 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Martin SO Number: 75340 Booking Number: 446110 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 1:48 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $5662.00 Christos Karadimas SO Number: 66728 Booking Number: 446109 Booking Date: 07-10-2023 12:20 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Gilbert Guerrero SO Number: 106758 Booking Number: 446108 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 11:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $962.00 Ted Deloria SO Number: 12720 Booking Number: 446107 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 11:16 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond Patty Tonn SO Number: 35247 Booking Number: 446106 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 11:10 pm Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2 MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $3080.00 Isiah Freeman SO Number: 106757 Booking Number: 446105 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 9:20 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Daniella Suniga SO Number: 75602 Booking Number: 446104 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 7:54 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jorge Rangel SO Number: 103929 Booking Number: 446103 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 7:12 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Wayne Sparks SO Number: 93457 Booking Number: 446102 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 6:46 pm Charges: EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION *RPR* TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD MISC VPA X 1 Bond: $1522.00 Steven Morales SO Number: 63208 Booking Number: 446101 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 2:18 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES NO DRIVER LICENSE Bond: $1064.00 Rudy Herrera-hernandez SO Number: 106756 Booking Number: 446100 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 9:10 am Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $35000.00 Danielle Faison SO Number: 50837 Booking Number: 446099 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 6:20 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $962.00 Carmel Mata SO Number: 70397 Booking Number: 446098 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 4:59 am Charges: EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $22500.00 James Bradley SO Number: 95713 Booking Number: 446097 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 4:18 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jacob Caldwell SO Number: 103848 Booking Number: 446096 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 3:40 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C *J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC CPF X6 Bond: $544.00 Enrique Bennet SO Number: 106755 Booking Number: 446094 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 1:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Chanelle Baker SO Number: 85860 Booking Number: 446093 Booking Date: 07-09-2023 12:02 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $15420.00 Robert Rios SO Number: 78309 Booking Number: 446092 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 10:57 pm Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: $30000.00 Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 446091 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 10:31 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alfredo Martinez SO Number: 27261 Booking Number: 446090 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 8:23 pm Charges: TRASH ON PROPERTY MISC CPFX1 Bond: $1674.00 Andrae Mitchell SO Number: 106754 Booking Number: 446089 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 7:59 pm Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: $7500.00 Dennis Williams SO Number: 106753 Booking Number: 446088 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 7:22 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: $5000.00 Nevaeh Chavez SO Number: 106752 Booking Number: 446087 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 6:25 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE (CLASS C) Bond: $512.00 Sharon Vollmer SO Number: 106751 Booking Number: 446086 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 5:06 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO POSS ANIMAL IN PROHIBITED AREA Bond: $812.00 Aaron Hankins SO Number: 102073 Booking Number: 446085 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 4:17 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $500.00 Carlos Gonzales-alvarado SO Number: 106750 Booking Number: 446084 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 3:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Justin Adams SO Number: 105957 Booking Number: 446083 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 3:21 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Katelyn Vaughn SO Number: 105789 Booking Number: 446082 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 12:52 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $8500.00 Chelsea Hill SO Number: 106749 Booking Number: 446081 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 11:48 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $16000.00 Jonathan Garcia SO Number: 88288 Booking Number: 446080 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 11:37 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $10000.00 Jose Deleon SO Number: 90512 Booking Number: 446075 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 2:53 am Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $20000.00 Cacedric Gordon SO Number: 45722 Booking Number: 446070 Booking Date: 07-08-2023 12:10 am Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$20K<$100K *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$100K<$200K ENH Bond: No Bond Kyle Carreon SO Number: 106376 Booking Number: 446069 Booking Date: 07-07-2023 10:14 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Joshua Clements SO Number: 60116 Booking Number: 446068 Booking Date: 07-07-2023 10:11 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 Bond: No Bond Michael Garfias SO Number: 68363 Booking Number: 446065 Booking Date: 07-07-2023 9:06 pm Charges: *VOP* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Christopher Reyes SO Number: 78504 Booking Number: 446062 Booking Date: 07-07-2023 5:24 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

