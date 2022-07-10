Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Eric Hernandez Mugshot

Eric Alan Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022, and charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person.

Hernandez remains in custody in Tom Green County. His bond has been set at $35,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOING OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
  • *GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*ROBBERY: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
NORTON, BRANDON
Booking #:
440389
Booking Date:
07-10-2022 – 4:55 am
Charges:
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PONCE- GARCIA, JOSE
Booking #:
440388
Booking Date:
07-10-2022 – 3:17 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
WEBB, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
440387
Booking Date:
07-10-2022 – 2:28 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEWIS, ALEIGHA
Booking #:
440386
Booking Date:
07-10-2022 – 2:24 am
Charges:
13990044 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
Batiste, Shedrick
Booking #:
440385
Booking Date:
07-10-2022 – 2:16 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$2512.00
HOLLEY, LISA
Booking #:
440384
Booking Date:
07-10-2022 – 1:58 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
SUTTON, MARY
Booking #:
440383
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$2399.00
GATICA, MARY
Booking #:
440382
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBISON, CODY
Booking #:
440381
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
YANT, JUSTIN
Booking #:
440380
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
Brown, Dustin
Booking #:
440379
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond:
Bond
$1764.00
PARRISH, EDWARD
Booking #:
440378
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1823.20
Gentry, Jonathan
Booking #:
440377
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$2724.00
Ponce, Cheyenne
Booking #:
440376
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA
Booking #:
440375
Booking Date:
07-09-2022 – 12:38 pm
Charges:
12990001 *MTR*ROBBERY
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
