Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Eric Alan Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022, and charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person. Hernandez remains in custody in Tom Green County. His bond has been set at $35,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOING OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

*GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*ROBBERY: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

NORTON, BRANDON Booking #: 440389 Booking Date: 07-10-2022 – 4:55 am Charges: 13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond PONCE- GARCIA, JOSE Booking #: 440388 Booking Date: 07-10-2022 – 3:17 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 WEBB, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440387 Booking Date: 07-10-2022 – 2:28 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond LEWIS, ALEIGHA Booking #: 440386 Booking Date: 07-10-2022 – 2:24 am Charges: 13990044 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ

35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond $5000.00 13990044 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Batiste, Shedrick Booking #: 440385 Booking Date: 07-10-2022 – 2:16 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $2512.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 HOLLEY, LISA Booking #: 440384 Booking Date: 07-10-2022 – 1:58 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 SUTTON, MARY Booking #: 440383 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 11:13 pm Charges: 54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $2399.00 54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 2 GATICA, MARY Booking #: 440382 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 10:09 pm Charges: 35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond ROBISON, CODY Booking #: 440381 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 9:14 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X 1 YANT, JUSTIN Booking #: 440380 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 8:34 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1000.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Brown, Dustin Booking #: 440379 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 7:54 pm Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: Bond $1764.00 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PARRISH, EDWARD Booking #: 440378 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1823.20 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X 1 Gentry, Jonathan Booking #: 440377 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 5:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $2724.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSEMISC VPTA X 2 Ponce, Cheyenne Booking #: 440376 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 1:26 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1000.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA Booking #: 440375 Booking Date: 07-09-2022 – 12:38 pm Charges: 12990001 *MTR*ROBBERY

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1000.00 12990001 *MTR*ROBBERY48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

