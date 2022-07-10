Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Eric Alan Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022, and charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person.
Hernandez remains in custody in Tom Green County. His bond has been set at $35,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOING OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
- *GOING OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*ROBBERY: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
