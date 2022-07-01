Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Five people booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the past 24 hours were charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ASSAULT UNWANTED CONTACT: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

MAURICIO, BRENDEN Booking #: 440221 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 3:31 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond: Bond $1000.00 MONTES, CARRIE Booking #: 440220 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond MITCHELL, TIMOTHY Booking #: 440219 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 1:13 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $500.00 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION GARZA, MARIO Booking #: 440218 Booking Date: 07-01-2022 – 12:17 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER SIMMONS, GEORGE Booking #: 440217 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond BISHOP, CODY Booking #: 440216 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 10:06 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: Bond $7500.00 MORSE, PAULA Booking #: 440215 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 9:44 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond $1126.00 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 4 TREJO, VENANCIO Booking #: 440214 Release Date: 07-01-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: Bond $500.00 ROBLES, RODNEY Booking #: 440213 Release Date: 07-01-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: Bond $500.00 LAMPON RAMIREZ, JULIO Booking #: 440212 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 8:41 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT REYNA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 440211 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 8:32 pm Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: Bond No Bond HENDERSON, TYLER Booking #: 440207 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 8:16 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 RIVERO, MAURO Booking #: 440209 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 7:55 pm Charges: 54040012 J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $5000.00 PATTON, JUSTIN Booking #: 440208 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 7:53 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond ESTRADA, SIMON Booking #: 440210 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 7:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond MAYES, ANAIAS Booking #: 440206 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT UNWANTED CONTACT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

53999999 DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: Bond $2136.00 13999999 ASSAULT UNWANTED CONTACT41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT53999999 DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE DEMIDIO, JOSHUA Booking #: 440205 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 6:15 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond RIVERA, JUSTIN Booking #: 440204 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 5:41 pm Charges: 13990075 *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond No Bond 13990075 *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Avila, Heraclio Booking #: 440203 Release Date: 06-30-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 4:55 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 440202 Release Date: 06-30-2022 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 4:53 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 CARDONA, CARLOS Booking #: 440201 Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 11:27 am Charges: 13990031 *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond NEWSOM, SOPHIA Booking #: 440200 Release Date: 06-30-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 10:47 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $1000.00 FERNANDEZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 440199 Release Date: 06-30-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 06-30-2022 – 6:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

