Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

  • Brendan Mauricio Mugshot
    Brendan Mauricio
  • Mario Garza Mugshot
    Mario Garza
  • Tyler Henderson Mugshot
    Tyler Henderson
  • Mauro Rivero Mugshot
    Mauro Rivero
  • Ashley Fernandez Mugshot
    Ashley Fernandez

Five people booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the past 24 hours were charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Brendan Mauricio – Driving While Intoxicated – 1st

Mario Garza – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container, Evading Arrest/Detention w/Vehicle

Tyler Henderson – Driving While Intoxicated – BAC >= 0.15

Mauro Rivero – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Ashley Fernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • ASSAULT UNWANTED CONTACT: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
MAURICIO, BRENDEN
Booking #:
440221
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 3:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MONTES, CARRIE
Booking #:
440220
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 2:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MITCHELL, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
440219
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 1:13 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GARZA, MARIO
Booking #:
440218
Booking Date:
07-01-2022 – 12:17 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SIMMONS, GEORGE
Booking #:
440217
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BISHOP, CODY
Booking #:
440216
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond:
Bond
$7500.00
MORSE, PAULA
Booking #:
440215
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
Bond:
Bond
$1126.00
TREJO, VENANCIO
Booking #:
440214
Release Date:
07-01-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
ROBLES, RODNEY
Booking #:
440213
Release Date:
07-01-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
LAMPON RAMIREZ, JULIO
Booking #:
440212
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 8:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYNA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
440211
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HENDERSON, TYLER
Booking #:
440207
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
RIVERO, MAURO
Booking #:
440209
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
54040012 J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
PATTON, JUSTIN
Booking #:
440208
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ESTRADA, SIMON
Booking #:
440210
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MAYES, ANAIAS
Booking #:
440206
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT UNWANTED CONTACT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond:
Bond
$2136.00
DEMIDIO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
440205
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
440204
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
13990075 *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Avila, Heraclio
Booking #:
440203
Release Date:
06-30-2022 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
440202
Release Date:
06-30-2022 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CARDONA, CARLOS
Booking #:
440201
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 11:27 am
Charges:
13990031 *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NEWSOM, SOPHIA
Booking #:
440200
Release Date:
06-30-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 10:47 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
FERNANDEZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
440199
Release Date:
06-30-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
06-30-2022 – 6:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

