Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Five people booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the past 24 hours were charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Brendan Mauricio – Driving While Intoxicated – 1st
Mario Garza – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container, Evading Arrest/Detention w/Vehicle
Tyler Henderson – Driving While Intoxicated – BAC >= 0.15
Mauro Rivero – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
Ashley Fernandez – Driving While Intoxicated
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- ASSAULT UNWANTED CONTACT: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- J/N* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE
23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
