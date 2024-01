From 7 a.m. on Monday, January 8, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

LICENSE PLATES – OBSCURED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC COMM X11: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

TAKE CERTAIN WILDLIFE RESOURCES W/O CONSENT: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Adam Torres SO Number: 97172 Booking Number: 449107 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 6:42 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1500.00 Anthony Polanco SO Number: 68538 Booking Number: 449106 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 3:56 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Robert Martinez SO Number: 107568 Booking Number: 449105 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 2:43 am Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: $1674.00 Sayra Moreno SO Number: 107567 Booking Number: 449104 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 12:43 am Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $965.40 Cody Cobb SO Number: 107566 Booking Number: 449103 Booking Date: 01-09-2024 12:29 am Charges: LICENSE PLATES – OBSCURED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X3 Bond: $1498.00 Nancy Rock SO Number: 99168 Booking Number: 449102 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 10:57 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Bryan Herzog SO Number: 106019 Booking Number: 449101 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 10:16 pm Charges: *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Meric Bennett SO Number: 107091 Booking Number: 449100 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 10:01 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Jamie Chandler-harp SO Number: 72661 Booking Number: 449099 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 8:14 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Christina Baccus SO Number: 87614 Booking Number: 449098 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 4:57 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $1000.00 Bryan Ponder SO Number: 90085 Booking Number: 449097 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 2:58 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Chris Hires SO Number: 72872 Booking Number: 449096 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 2:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Gabriel Molina SO Number: 73009 Booking Number: 449094 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 12:55 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Corben Wynne SO Number: 106987 Booking Number: 449093 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 11:30 am Charges: MISC COMM X11 Bond: No Bond Tyler Davis SO Number: 81685 Booking Number: 449092 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 11:24 am Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $50000.00 Justin Wical SO Number: 107564 Booking Number: 449091 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 11:07 am Charges: TAKE CERTAIN WILDLIFE RESOURCES W/O CONSENT Bond: No Bond Bryson Mcmurtrey SO Number: 106063 Booking Number: 449090 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 10:33 am Charges: *VOP* RECKLESS DRIVING EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1040.00 Matthew Lumbrera SO Number: 64636 Booking Number: 449089 Booking Date: 01-08-2024 10:27 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

