Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVER’S LICENSE

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 <1G

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

MISC CPF X 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA X2

MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTAX1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC CPF X8

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1

MISC ICE HOLD

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

Crecencio Hogeda SO Number: 56640 Booking Number: 443184 Booking Date: 01-09-2023 2:37 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jose Lopez SO Number: 52122 Booking Number: 443183 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 11:43 pm Charges: INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $500.00 Brandon Contreras SO Number: 106034 Booking Number: 443182 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 11:21 pm Charges: FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Santos Ramon SO Number: 40127 Booking Number: 443181 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 5:48 pm Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 9:13 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Brice Torres SO Number: 106033 Booking Number: 443180 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 5:48 pm Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 8:58 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Carlos Mejia SO Number: 97465 Booking Number: 443178 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 4:24 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Lena Reyes SO Number: 105429 Booking Number: 443177 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 3:14 pm Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 3:43 pm Charges: *RPR* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: No Bond Sky Schwarb SO Number: 106031 Booking Number: 443176 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 1:21 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Fidel Infante jimenez SO Number: 104697 Booking Number: 443175 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 5:18 am Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Hunter Oeleis SO Number: 106030 Booking Number: 443174 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 3:35 am Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:28 am Charges: VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVER’S LICENSE NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1582.00 Cameron Lewis SO Number: 96022 Booking Number: 443173 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 3:25 am Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:13 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 John Aguilar SO Number: 106029 Booking Number: 443172 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 2:52 am Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Walter Ahola SO Number: 45596 Booking Number: 443171 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 2:01 am Charges: GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X2 MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1632.00 Christobal Martinez SO Number: 21707 Booking Number: 443170 Booking Date: 01-08-2023 1:41 am Charges: *GJI*SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Damian Rodriguez SO Number: 103105 Booking Number: 443169 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 11:19 pm Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Esiah Mendoza SO Number: 105529 Booking Number: 443168 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 11:09 pm Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:13 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC FTA X2 MISC VIOLATION OF CONTINUING OBLIGATION TO APPEAR Bond: $2721.60 Thomas Lopez SO Number: 68575 Booking Number: 443167 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 9:03 pm Charges: MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Josh Gauwain SO Number: 95955 Booking Number: 443166 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 8:01 pm Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:28 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER Bond: $5512.00 Anastacio Rodriguez-jimenez SO Number: 106028 Booking Number: 443165 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 2:47 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Carlos Garcia-vidal SO Number: 106027 Booking Number: 443164 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 2:37 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Modesto Vasquez-diaz SO Number: 106026 Booking Number: 443163 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 2:25 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Courtney Dunaway SO Number: 106025 Booking Number: 443162 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 12:31 pm Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 12:13 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $7500.00 Pedro Sandoval SO Number: 46753 Booking Number: 443161 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 6:46 am Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Christopher Torres SO Number: 93688 Booking Number: 443160 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 5:23 am Release Date: 01-07-2023 – 2:58 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $30500.00 Michael Hernandez SO Number: 78076 Booking Number: 443159 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 3:45 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 MISC FTAX1 Bond: $502.00 Bobby Wilson SO Number: 94749 Booking Number: 443158 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 2:38 am Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 11:28 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $6000.00 Devvan Polk SO Number: 106024 Booking Number: 443157 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 2:20 am Release Date: 01-07-2023 – 12:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Wilda Ramos SO Number: 106022 Booking Number: 443155 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 12:42 am Release Date: 01-07-2023 – 12:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 John Bonner SO Number: 47828 Booking Number: 443153 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 9:51 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jonathan Villarreal SO Number: 106021 Booking Number: 443152 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 9:28 pm Release Date: 01-07-2023 – 2:58 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $70000.00 Gregory Bickham SO Number: 106020 Booking Number: 443151 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 8:37 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $35000.00 Bryan Herzog SO Number: 106019 Booking Number: 443150 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 7:55 pm Charges: *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Tatishta Love SO Number: 96490 Booking Number: 443149 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 7:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: No Bond Manuel Vasquez SO Number: 89908 Booking Number: 443148 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 6:41 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X1 MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $5000.00 Jordan Valorian SO Number: 106017 Booking Number: 443146 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 4:48 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $25000.00 Lyndon Hill SO Number: 51021 Booking Number: 443145 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 2:27 pm Release Date: 01-08-2023 – 2:28 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Louis Castro SO Number: 77292 Booking Number: 443144 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 1:54 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $20000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

