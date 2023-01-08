Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CPF X 3: 1

CPF X1: 1

CPF X8: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FTAX1: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

TORRES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 443160 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 – 5:23 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 443159 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 – 3:45 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 3MISC FTAX1 WILSON, BOBBY Booking #: 443158 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 – 2:38 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond POLK, DEVVAN Booking #: 443157 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 – 2:20 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 RAMOS, WILDA Booking #: 443155 Booking Date: 01-07-2023 – 12:42 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN Booking #: 443154 Release Date: 01-07-2023 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 11:55 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond BONNER, JOHN Booking #: 443153 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 9:51 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond VILLARREAL, JONATHAN Booking #: 443152 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 9:28 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G BICKHAM, GREGORY Booking #: 443151 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 8:37 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond No Bond HERZOG, BRYAN Booking #: 443150 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 7:55 pm Charges: 52120009 *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond LOVE, TATISHTA Booking #: 443149 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 7:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, MANUEL Booking #: 443148 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 6:41 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond $5000.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X1 VALORIAN, JORDAN Booking #: 443146 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 4:48 pm Charges: 35990247 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $25000.00 HILL, LYNDON Booking #: 443145 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 2:27 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond CASTRO, LOUIS Booking #: 443144 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 1:54 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: Bond No Bond 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION VILLARREAL, RAUL Booking #: 443143 Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 12:59 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond KNIGHT, WILLIAM Booking #: 443141 Release Date: 01-06-2023 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 01-06-2023 – 11:17 am Charges: 26070223 *VOP* DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597