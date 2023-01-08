Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • CPF X 3: 1
  • CPF X1: 1
  • CPF X8: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • FTAX1: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
TORRES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
443160
Booking Date:
01-07-2023 – 5:23 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
443159
Booking Date:
01-07-2023 – 3:45 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
WILSON, BOBBY
Booking #:
443158
Booking Date:
01-07-2023 – 2:38 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
POLK, DEVVAN
Booking #:
443157
Booking Date:
01-07-2023 – 2:20 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
RAMOS, WILDA
Booking #:
443155
Booking Date:
01-07-2023 – 12:42 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
443154
Release Date:
01-07-2023 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, JOHN
Booking #:
443153
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, JONATHAN
Booking #:
443152
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BICKHAM, GREGORY
Booking #:
443151
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HERZOG, BRYAN
Booking #:
443150
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
52120009 *MTR*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOVE, TATISHTA
Booking #:
443149
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
443148
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
VALORIAN, JORDAN
Booking #:
443146
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
35990247 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
$25000.00
HILL, LYNDON
Booking #:
443145
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, LOUIS
Booking #:
443144
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, RAUL
Booking #:
443143
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 12:59 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KNIGHT, WILLIAM
Booking #:
443141
Release Date:
01-06-2023 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-06-2023 – 11:17 am
Charges:
26070223 *VOP* DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597