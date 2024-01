SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, to 7 a.m. Sunday, January 7, 2024, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

MISC CPF X 9: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

NO DL: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED: 1

DWLI: 1

SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1

MISC CPFX4: 1

MISC VPTAX3: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR – ICON: 1

MISC ICON FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

Walter Bryant SO Number: 69422 Booking Number: 449080 Booking Date: 01-07-2024 4:02 am Charges: POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Dominick Lopez SO Number: 106018 Booking Number: 449079 Booking Date: 01-07-2024 3:24 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Amy Gaitan SO Number: 78995 Booking Number: 449078 Booking Date: 01-07-2024 3:10 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Alberto Gone SO Number: 107560 Booking Number: 449077 Booking Date: 01-07-2024 2:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Linda Davila SO Number: 107559 Booking Number: 449076 Booking Date: 01-07-2024 2:15 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Gilbert Carranza SO Number: 43272 Booking Number: 449075 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 11:04 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Oscar Bernal SO Number: 70504 Booking Number: 449074 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 9:26 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC CPF X 9 Bond: $500.00 Redmond Bullard SO Number: 66049 Booking Number: 449073 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 9:08 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 449072 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 8:24 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G NO DL POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1126.00 Peter Gilbert SO Number: 93271 Booking Number: 449071 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 5:38 pm Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ICON Bond: $1100.00 Ivan Najer-esquivel SO Number: 107558 Booking Number: 449070 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 5:33 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Israel Lazarin-carranza SO Number: 107556 Booking Number: 449068 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 5:22 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Juan Anguiano-montoya SO Number: 107557 Booking Number: 449069 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 5:22 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jayslynn Reyes SO Number: 107555 Booking Number: 449067 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 3:27 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Charles Shook SO Number: 107554 Booking Number: 449066 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 3:02 pm Charges: BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED DWLI SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE MISC CPFX4 MISC VPTAX3 Bond: $3352.20 Heather Hedges SO Number: 107553 Booking Number: 449065 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 12:35 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR – ICON Bond: $1100.00 Michael Timberman SO Number: 107552 Booking Number: 449064 Booking Date: 01-06-2024 10:29 am Charges: MISC ICON FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $550.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

