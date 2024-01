SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, to 7 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2024, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Isaiah Cruz SO Number: 107544 Booking Number: 449034 Booking Date: 01-05-2024 3:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Daniel Bell SO Number: 68668 Booking Number: 449033 Booking Date: 01-05-2024 3:34 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jose Ayon SO Number: 102276 Booking Number: 449032 Booking Date: 01-05-2024 12:59 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $1000.00 Luis Mendoza-manzanares SO Number: 107543 Booking Number: 449031 Booking Date: 01-05-2024 12:07 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Evita Roberts SO Number: 105776 Booking Number: 449030 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 10:41 pm Charges: *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $2000.00 William Singleton SO Number: 90923 Booking Number: 449029 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 8:45 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2662.00 Lawrence Teague SO Number: 88925 Booking Number: 449028 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 8:16 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G Bond: No Bond Jermaine Acosta SO Number: 59735 Booking Number: 449027 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 7:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Mickey Taylor SO Number: 106411 Booking Number: 449026 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 7:03 pm Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $500.00 Christopher Quintero SO Number: 107542 Booking Number: 449025 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 6:18 pm Charges: *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $15000.00 Edgar Santos SO Number: 107541 Booking Number: 449024 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 6:11 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $30000.00 Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 449023 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 5:41 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $426.00 Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 449021 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 3:45 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Price Moore SO Number: 52734 Booking Number: 449022 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 3:43 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $7500.00 Trevor Allbright SO Number: 69818 Booking Number: 449020 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 3:20 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: $100000.00 Ronald Wooten SO Number: 105861 Booking Number: 449019 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 1:24 pm Charges: *RPR*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: $30000.00 Shawna Campbell SO Number: 89384 Booking Number: 449018 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 11:46 am Charges: *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

