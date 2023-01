Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

*CPF* NO STOP LAMP(S): 1

*CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MO*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

: 19

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF X 1: 1

CPF X 3: 1

CPF X 6: 1

CPF X2: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 2

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

FTA X 1: 1

FTA X 4: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1

VPTA X 2: 1

VPTA X 5: 1

VPTA X2: 1

VPTA: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1

STEVENS, DWAYNE Booking #: 443125 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 5:41 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond $100000.00 GUZMAN, AERIAL Booking #: 443124 Release Date: 01-05-2023 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 3:32 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 FUQUA, JOSHUA Booking #: 443123 Booking Date: 01-05-2023 – 12:27 am Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond $1000.00 VILLARREAL, ARMANDO Booking #: 443122 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 11:23 pm Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1530.00 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSEMISC FTA X 1 BURKEEN, HEATHER Booking #: 443121 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 10:14 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: Bond $1500.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 SARTOR, BREANN Booking #: 443120 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 9:24 pm Charges: 35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 *MO*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 4

MISC VPTA X 5 Bond: Bond $10058.00 35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990067 *MO*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 NO DEFECTIVE HEAD LIGHTS54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 255999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 6MISC FTA X 4MISC VPTA X 5 MAJOR, HEWLIN Booking #: 443119 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 9:08 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA Bond: Bond $4197.60 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONEMISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC CPF X 3MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATEMISC VPTA Cortez, Natalie Booking #: 443118 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 9:07 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, MARC Booking #: 443117 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 9:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

52030036 UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G52030036 UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV VILLARREAL, GABRIEL Booking #: 443116 Release Date: 01-04-2023 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 8:44 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $3018.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREETMISC VPTA X 2 HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 443115 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 8:18 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 RAMIREZ, FABIAN Booking #: 443114 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 7:33 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR

SL2 *CPF* NO STOP LAMP(S) Bond: Bond No Bond 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEARSL2 *CPF* NO STOP LAMP(S) ALVAREZ, JOE Booking #: 443113 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 7:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond Sanchez, Eternity Booking #: 443112 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 6:11 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: Bond No Bond ANDRADE, JOHN Booking #: 443111 Release Date: 01-05-2023 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 4:49 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $2242.00 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REARMISC CPF X2MISC VPTA X2 DOBBS, JOHNATHON Booking #: 443110 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 3:14 pm Charges: 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $11000.00 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED SANCHEZ, NESTRO GABRIEL Booking #: 443109 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 12:54 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, ISMEAL Booking #: 443108 Release Date: 01-04-2023 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 7:42 am Charges: 13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALES, JONATHAN Booking #: 443107 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 6:25 am Charges: 13990044 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond

