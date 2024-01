SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, to 7 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO: 1

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

Tina Carson SO Number: 70041 Booking Number: 449017 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 5:46 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond: $512.00 April Sanchez SO Number: 104025 Booking Number: 449016 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 4:03 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Robert Gustamante SO Number: 107540 Booking Number: 449015 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 3:52 am Charges: BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR Bond: No Bond Eduardo Valdez SO Number: 107539 Booking Number: 449014 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 3:11 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Carlos Delafuente SO Number: 106173 Booking Number: 449013 Booking Date: 01-04-2024 1:21 am Charges: *GOB* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jesse Eakins SO Number: 43556 Booking Number: 449012 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 11:48 pm Charges: VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: No Bond Gustavo Hernandez SO Number: 107538 Booking Number: 449011 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 11:44 pm Charges: NO SIGNAL OF INTENT Bond: $420.00 Jeffrey Arredondo SO Number: 79138 Booking Number: 449010 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 10:19 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1046.00 Amelia Hamntschel SO Number: 107537 Booking Number: 449009 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 9:20 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Cameron Maedgen SO Number: 81560 Booking Number: 449008 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 5:11 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Michael Talamantez SO Number: 84513 Booking Number: 449007 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 3:01 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Christina Hutler SO Number: 106174 Booking Number: 449006 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 12:33 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH *GOB* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $3750.00 Jesse Hernandez SO Number: 61347 Booking Number: 449005 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 12:17 pm Charges: *GJI* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond: No Bond Stephen Bobholz SO Number: 37428 Booking Number: 449004 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 12:14 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Antonio Juarez SO Number: 57017 Booking Number: 449003 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 9:54 am Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Lauren Richardson SO Number: 104875 Booking Number: 449002 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 7:18 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO Bond: $1184.00 Brandon Durio SO Number: 107536 Booking Number: 449001 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 7:07 am Charges: INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $500.00 Trey Peterson SO Number: 105740 Booking Number: 448999 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 7:02 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Abel Garcia SO Number: 105782 Booking Number: 448998 Booking Date: 01-03-2024 6:52 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

