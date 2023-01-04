Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*FAILURE TO APPEAR TA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPFX1: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FTA ON COURT DATE: 1

FTAX1: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-25): 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150): 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100): 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

VPTAX1: 1

Ponce, Cheyenne Booking #: 443106 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 4:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 REEL, CASEY Booking #: 443105 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 4:26 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PERKINS, WILLIAM Booking #: 443104 Booking Date: 01-04-2023 – 4:16 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1494.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RUNKLES, WELDON Booking #: 443103 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 11:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT Bond: Bond $1374.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT GUERRERO, FRANCISCO Booking #: 443102 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 9:38 pm Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: Bond $500.00 MARTINEZ, DEBBIE Booking #: 443101 Release Date: 01-03-2023 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 8:19 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON

53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT

53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-25)

53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150)

53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX1

MISC VPTAX1 Bond: Bond $4836.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-25)53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150)53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DWLIMISC CPFX1MISC FTAX1MISC VPTAX1 ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE Booking #: 443100 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 5:45 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE

MISC POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1264.00 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC FTA ON COURT DATEMISC POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COUNTS, KENNEDY Booking #: 443099 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 4:12 pm Charges: 22990002 *GJI* BUGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

26040043 *GJI* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

26050023 *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

35990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G Bond: Bond No Bond 22990002 *GJI* BUGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)26040043 *GJI* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD26050023 *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<1035990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G AMOS, KENNETH Booking #: 443097 Release Date: 01-03-2023 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 3:11 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond MOORE, TERESA Booking #: 443098 Release Date: 01-03-2023 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 3:07 pm Charges: 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT Bond: Bond $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, REYNALDO Booking #: 443096 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 2:47 pm Charges: 54040011 *FTA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC ICE HOLD Bond: Bond $30000.00 54040011 *FTA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MOREMISC ICE HOLD THOMAS, MARCUS Booking #: 443095 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 2:15 pm Charges: 48010017 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond No Bond ROMAN, JACOB Booking #: 443094 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 1:45 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond CASEY, GREGORY Booking #: 443093 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 10:21 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond VARGAS-FABIAN, REINALDO Booking #: 443092 Release Date: 01-03-2023 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 10:00 am Charges: 54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597