Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *FAILURE TO APPEAR TA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
  • *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CPFX1: 1
  • DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT: 1
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • DWLI: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FTAX1: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-25): 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150): 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100): 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • VPTAX1: 1
Ponce, Cheyenne
Booking #:
443106
Booking Date:
01-04-2023 – 4:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
REEL, CASEY
Booking #:
443105
Booking Date:
01-04-2023 – 4:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$2662.00
PERKINS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
443104
Booking Date:
01-04-2023 – 4:16 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1494.00
RUNKLES, WELDON
Booking #:
443103
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT
Bond:
Bond
$1374.00
GUERRERO, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
443102
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MARTINEZ, DEBBIE
Booking #:
443101
Release Date:
01-03-2023 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON
53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT
53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-25)
53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150)
53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
MISC VPTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$4836.00
ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE
Booking #:
443100
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1264.00
COUNTS, KENNEDY
Booking #:
443099
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
22990002 *GJI* BUGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
26040043 *GJI* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
26050023 *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AMOS, KENNETH
Booking #:
443097
Release Date:
01-03-2023 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MOORE, TERESA
Booking #:
443098
Release Date:
01-03-2023 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, REYNALDO
Booking #:
443096
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
54040011 *FTA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond:
Bond
$30000.00
THOMAS, MARCUS
Booking #:
443095
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
48010017 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROMAN, JACOB
Booking #:
443094
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASEY, GREGORY
Booking #:
443093
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 10:21 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VARGAS-FABIAN, REINALDO
Booking #:
443092
Release Date:
01-03-2023 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
01-03-2023 – 10:00 am
Charges:
54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597