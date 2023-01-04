Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *FAILURE TO APPEAR TA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
- *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPFX1: 1
- DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
- DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- DWLI: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FTA ON COURT DATE: 1
- FTAX1: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-25): 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150): 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100): 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- VPTAX1: 1
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT
53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT
53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-25)
53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150)
53999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
MISC VPTAX1
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
26040043 *GJI* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
26050023 *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990247 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G
MISC ICE HOLD
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
