Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Samuel Franco SO Number: 106112 Booking Number: 443492 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 11:52 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 April Mendoza SO Number: 59633 Booking Number: 443491 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 8:53 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Andrew Archipolo SO Number: 77437 Booking Number: 443490 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 8:38 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Dyllan Speller SO Number: 83830 Booking Number: 443489 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 8:23 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Tracy Cannon SO Number: 102813 Booking Number: 443488 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 7:03 pm Charges: *COMM* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Richard Hogeda SO Number: 26444 Booking Number: 443487 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 6:51 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C FRAUD-CHECKS CLASS C Bond: $1006.00 Clifton White SO Number: 16137 Booking Number: 443486 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 6:42 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MISC CPF X3 Bond: $500.00 Lawrence Teague SO Number: 88925 Booking Number: 443485 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 3:52 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Mayra Reyna SO Number: 86048 Booking Number: 443484 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 3:40 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Brenda Galindo SO Number: 91092 Booking Number: 443483 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 11:51 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Joshua Bridges SO Number: 55290 Booking Number: 443482 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 10:54 am Charges: *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Maria Montes-ramos SO Number: 106111 Booking Number: 443481 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 10:38 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Benito Diaz SO Number: 81530 Booking Number: 443480 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 10:26 am Release Date: 01-30-2023 – 12:58 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Ronaldo Rodriguez SO Number: 93444 Booking Number: 443479 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 9:54 am Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Mason Burkey SO Number: 105717 Booking Number: 443478 Booking Date: 01-30-2023 9:14 am Release Date: 01-30-2023 – 9:58 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597