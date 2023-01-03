Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1

CPF X7: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA X1: 2

MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

ORTEGA, VERONICA Booking #: 443090 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 3:47 am Charges: 13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond DELAGARZA, ROBERT Booking #: 443091 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 3:41 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 SMITH, CANDICE Booking #: 443089 Release Date: 01-03-2023 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 12:00 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1046.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS CMISC FTA X1 MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN Booking #: 443088 Booking Date: 01-03-2023 – 12:00 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond BOLWERK, TRAVIS Booking #: 443087 Booking Date: 01-02-2023 – 11:44 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond WEST, JOHN Booking #: 443086 Release Date: 01-02-2023 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 01-02-2023 – 4:10 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $474.00 QUEZADA, ROSITA Booking #: 443085 Booking Date: 01-02-2023 – 1:41 pm Charges: 22990004 *GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

25020015 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT Bond: Bond No Bond 22990004 *GOB* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE25020015 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT DOVE, ALVIN Booking #: 443084 Booking Date: 01-02-2023 – 10:39 am Charges: MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $482.00 MISC CPF X7MISC FTA X1

