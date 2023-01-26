Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLANCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF X8: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA X1: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

WHITFIELD, MARCI Booking #: 443421 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 – 5:19 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X8 Bond: Bond $500.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC CPF X8 PEREZ, JULIA Booking #: 443420 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 – 4:05 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 443419 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 – 3:41 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 COFFEE, ANDREW Booking #: 443418 Booking Date: 01-26-2023 – 2:49 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLANCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $612.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLANCEMISC PAROLE VIOLATION VALDEZ, HOMER Booking #: 443417 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 10:50 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ESTRADA, ROMAN Booking #: 443416 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 10:19 pm Charges: 55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1034.00 55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21MISC FTA X1 JUAREZ CASAREZ, ALAN Booking #: 443415 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 9:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 MORENO, MOSES Booking #: 443414 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 9:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G WILKERSON, JASON Booking #: 443413 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 4:44 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $500.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC PAROLE VIOLATION AMADOR, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 443412 Release Date: 01-25-2023 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 4:40 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 LAWSON, COREY Booking #: 443411 Release Date: 01-25-2023 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 4:33 pm Charges: 54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond No Bond STERLING, WILLIAM Booking #: 443410 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 4:24 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond: Bond $444.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23999999 THEFT CLASS C NEIRA, GUADALUPE Booking #: 443409 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 4:00 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond CASTON, TIMMOTHY Booking #: 443408 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 12:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 MURILLO, OMAR Booking #: 443407 Release Date: 01-25-2023 – 8:13 am Booking Date: 01-25-2023 – 6:57 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $237.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597