Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLANCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF X8: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FTA X1: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
WHITFIELD, MARCI
Booking #:
443421
Booking Date:
01-26-2023 – 5:19 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X8
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
PEREZ, JULIA
Booking #:
443420
Booking Date:
01-26-2023 – 4:05 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
443419
Booking Date:
01-26-2023 – 3:41 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
COFFEE, ANDREW
Booking #:
443418
Booking Date:
01-26-2023 – 2:49 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLANCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$612.00
VALDEZ, HOMER
Booking #:
443417
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
ESTRADA, ROMAN
Booking #:
443416
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1034.00
JUAREZ CASAREZ, ALAN
Booking #:
443415
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MORENO, MOSES
Booking #:
443414
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
WILKERSON, JASON
Booking #:
443413
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
AMADOR, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
443412
Release Date:
01-25-2023 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
LAWSON, COREY
Booking #:
443411
Release Date:
01-25-2023 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
STERLING, WILLIAM
Booking #:
443410
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$444.00
NEIRA, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
443409
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTON, TIMMOTHY
Booking #:
443408
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 12:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MURILLO, OMAR
Booking #:
443407
Release Date:
01-25-2023 – 8:13 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2023 – 6:57 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
$237.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
