Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Jesse Byers SO Number: 84596 Booking Number: 443406 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 4:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID REGISTRATION – EXPIRED Bond: $1022.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 443405 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 4:16 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Patrick Gallardo SO Number: 53536 Booking Number: 443404 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 3:42 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Christopher Reyes SO Number: 78504 Booking Number: 443403 Booking Date: 01-25-2023 12:05 am Charges: FLEEING POLICE OFFICER DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED NO DRIVERS LICENSE NO SIGNAL OF INTENT Bond: $1954.00 Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 443402 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 6:18 pm Charges: OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $764.00 Jonathan Garza SO Number: 96072 Booking Number: 443401 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 5:41 pm Charges: *MTR* ROBBERY *MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Michael Smith SO Number: 106090 Booking Number: 443400 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 5:21 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Daniel Maness SO Number: 58984 Booking Number: 443399 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 1:00 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $462.00 Eternity Sanchez SO Number: 99111 Booking Number: 443398 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 11:51 am Release Date: 01-24-2023 – 12:43 pm Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond James Geary SO Number: 71135 Booking Number: 443397 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 11:36 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Johnny Rodgers SO Number: 106089 Booking Number: 443396 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 10:13 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Adam Chappa SO Number: 104887 Booking Number: 443395 Booking Date: 01-24-2023 7:30 am Release Date: 01-24-2023 – 12:58 pm Charges: *GJI* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: No Bond

