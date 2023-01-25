Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
- REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE
- NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
- OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
- PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ROBBERY
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
- MISC BENCH WARRANT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Jesse Byers
SO Number: 84596
Booking Number: 443406
Booking Date: 01-25-2023 4:58 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
Bond: $1022.00
Lonnie Haley
SO Number: 19823
Booking Number: 443405
Booking Date: 01-25-2023 4:16 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Patrick Gallardo
SO Number: 53536
Booking Number: 443404
Booking Date: 01-25-2023 3:42 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Christopher Reyes
SO Number: 78504
Booking Number: 443403
Booking Date: 01-25-2023 12:05 am
Charges:
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
NO DRIVERS LICENSE
NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
Bond: $1954.00
Jandie Sanchez
SO Number: 68836
Booking Number: 443402
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 6:18 pm
Charges:
OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
Bond: $764.00
Jonathan Garza
SO Number: 96072
Booking Number: 443401
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 5:41 pm
Charges:
*MTR* ROBBERY
*MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Michael Smith
SO Number: 106090
Booking Number: 443400
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 5:21 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Daniel Maness
SO Number: 58984
Booking Number: 443399
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 1:00 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: $462.00
Eternity Sanchez
SO Number: 99111
Booking Number: 443398
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 11:51 am
Release Date: 01-24-2023 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
James Geary
SO Number: 71135
Booking Number: 443397
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 11:36 am
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $1000.00
Johnny Rodgers
SO Number: 106089
Booking Number: 443396
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 10:13 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Adam Chappa
SO Number: 104887
Booking Number: 443395
Booking Date: 01-24-2023 7:30 am
Release Date: 01-24-2023 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
*GJI* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Bond: No Bond
