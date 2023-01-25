Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
  • REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE
  • NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
  • OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
  • PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ROBBERY
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Jesse Byers mug shot

Jesse Byers

SO Number: 84596

Booking Number: 443406

Booking Date: 01-25-2023 4:58 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED

Bond: $1022.00

Lonnie Haley mug shot

Lonnie Haley

SO Number: 19823

Booking Number: 443405

Booking Date: 01-25-2023 4:16 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Patrick Gallardo mug shot

Patrick Gallardo

SO Number: 53536

Booking Number: 443404

Booking Date: 01-25-2023 3:42 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Christopher Reyes mug shot

Christopher Reyes

SO Number: 78504

Booking Number: 443403

Booking Date: 01-25-2023 12:05 am

Charges:

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

NO DRIVERS LICENSE

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

Bond: $1954.00

Jandie Sanchez mug shot

Jandie Sanchez

SO Number: 68836

Booking Number: 443402

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 6:18 pm

Charges:

OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

Bond: $764.00

Jonathan Garza mug shot

Jonathan Garza

SO Number: 96072

Booking Number: 443401

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 5:41 pm

Charges:

*MTR* ROBBERY

*MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Michael Smith mug shot

Michael Smith

SO Number: 106090

Booking Number: 443400

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 5:21 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Daniel Maness mug shot

Daniel Maness

SO Number: 58984

Booking Number: 443399

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 1:00 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: $462.00

Eternity Sanchez mug shot

Eternity Sanchez

SO Number: 99111

Booking Number: 443398

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 11:51 am

Release Date: 01-24-2023 – 12:43 pm

Charges:

*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

James Geary mug shot

James Geary

SO Number: 71135

Booking Number: 443397

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 11:36 am

Charges:

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $1000.00

Johnny Rodgers mug shot

Johnny Rodgers

SO Number: 106089

Booking Number: 443396

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 10:13 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Adam Chappa mug shot

Adam Chappa

SO Number: 104887

Booking Number: 443395

Booking Date: 01-24-2023 7:30 am

Release Date: 01-24-2023 – 12:58 pm

Charges:

*GJI* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Bond: No Bond

