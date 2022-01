Over the past 72 hours, 58 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

David Alexander Rodriguez, 23, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, January 21, 2022 in connection with a murder that took place on May 26, 2021. Rodriguez is currently being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a recommended bond of $1 million.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM* THEFT FROM PERSON: 1

*GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 2

*GOB* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/I*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 2

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 7

BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS: 2

DISPLAY FICTICIOUS, ALTERED, OR OBSCURED LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION/ INSIGNIA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT AWAY – EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

FTA: 5

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

ICE HOLD: 3

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MURDER: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X2: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA: 1

PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 4: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 3

SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA X2: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

SMUGGLING OF PERSONS: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VACATE CLOSEST LANE TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE/TOW TRUCK: 1

VPTA: 2

January 24, 2022 ADAMS, AARON-LEE Booking #: 437578 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 2:13 am Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

53990004 HARASSMENT

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G53990004 HARASSMENT55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONTRERAS, JESSICA Booking #: 437577 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 1:30 am Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond No Bond CASTRO, KATARINA Booking #: 437576 Booking Date: 01-24-2022 – 12:42 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 MOYA, JOSEPH Booking #: 437575 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH January 23, 2022 BYLER, JETT Booking #: 437574 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 4:31 am Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $500.00 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON CARDOZA, SEVEION Booking #: 437573 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 4:30 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, ALICIA Booking #: 437572 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 DELAROSA, DESTINY Booking #: 437571 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT AWAY – EMERGENCY VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X2

54999999 SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA X2

54999999 VACATE CLOSEST LANE TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE/TOW TRUCK

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X10 Bond $13996.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT RED LIGHT54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT AWAY – EMERGENCY VEHICLE54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X254999999 SEATBELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA X254999999 VACATE CLOSEST LANE TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE/TOW TRUCKMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X10 RIVAS, JUAN Booking #: 437570 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 2:39 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040028 *J/I*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54040028 *J/I*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 437569 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 12:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $4878.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 DWLI55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAHERNALIAMISC FTA X 1 TORRES, DOMINIC Booking #: 437565 Booking Date: 01-23-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS AGUILERA, CIPRIANO Booking #: 437568 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 11:13 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $500.00 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT JONAS, CODY Booking #: 437564 Release Date: 01-23-2022 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 10:49 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST

54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE Bond $2500.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 437567 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 10:39 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 PASCHAL, PAUL Booking #: 437563 Release Date: 01-23-2022 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 TREJO – COVARRUBIAS, RAMIRO Booking #: 437561 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 8:32 pm Charges: 54010007 ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY Bond No Bond MUNOZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 437562 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 8:16 pm Charges: 35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS

73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond No Bond 35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY ABALOS, WILLIAM Booking #: 437560 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 7:59 pm Charges: 35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS Bond No Bond DAVIDSON, ANGELA Booking #: 437559 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 6:45 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond LANGE, AARON Booking #: 437558 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 6:44 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond GUERRA, ALCARIO Booking #: 437557 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: 35990247 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ-REYES, DALIA XIMENA Booking #: 437556 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 5:14 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond GUZMAN-SANTIAGO, LORENA Booking #: 437555 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 5:06 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond ROJAS GOMEZ, NANCY MARCELA Booking #: 437554 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond HENRIQUEZ DIAZ, AMERICO Booking #: 437553 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 4:54 pm Charges: 58990006 SMUGGLING OF PERSONS

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond 58990006 SMUGGLING OF PERSONSMISC BORDER PATROL HOLD HERNADEZ-REYES, ABIGAIL Booking #: 437552 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 4:46 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond REYES-HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN Booking #: 437551 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 4:42 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond SILVA-VASQUEZ, NOE GONZALO Booking #: 437550 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond MAUPIN, ANNA Booking #: 437549 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 3:19 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1GMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 SMITH, BOYD Booking #: 437548 Release Date: 01-22-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 7:31 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond $512.00 DENNIS, KACEY Booking #: 437547 Release Date: 01-22-2022 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 6:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2500.00 January 22, 2022 THORNE, JUSTIN Booking #: 437546 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 5:04 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 437545 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 3:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 4

MISC FTA X 7 Bond $6224.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 4MISC FTA X 7 ZAMUDIO, DANIEL Booking #: 437544 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 JUAREZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 437543 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond TORRES, DOMINIC Booking #: 437542 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 2:37 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS SAMANIEGO, TIMOTHY Booking #: 437541 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 1:57 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 BARKER, MICHAEL Booking #: 437540 Booking Date: 01-22-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: 54999999 DISPLAY FICTICIOUS, ALTERED, OR OBSCURED LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION/ INSIGNIA Bond $2000.00 MICHAEL, ELIZABETH Booking #: 437539 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 11:00 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond $500.00 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE CRAIG, BRITTANY Booking #: 437538 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 10:21 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1512.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED TURNER, TERRELL Booking #: 437537 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 10:01 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond OWEN, ZANE Booking #: 437536 Release Date: 01-22-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 9:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 PARADA RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS ARMANDO Booking #: 437535 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 9:31 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond ESTABROOK, ERIC Booking #: 437534 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 9:27 pm Charges: 11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond 11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD PEREZ – CONCEPCION, ESPERANZA Booking #: 437533 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 9:03 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond AIMERICH-REYES, MARIA DEL CARMEN Booking #: 437532 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 9:02 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, DAVID Booking #: 437531 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 6:14 pm Charges: 09990030 MURDER Bond No Bond Roach, Lorne Booking #: 437530 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 5:20 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $100000.00 OATES, PAUL Booking #: 437529 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 3:59 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND RUMSEY, JAMES Booking #: 437528 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 3:40 pm Charges: 54999999 BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $4228.00 54999999 BUYERS TAG-EXPIRED54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X4MISC FTA X2MISC VPTA X2 GARCIA, RUBEN Booking #: 437527 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 3:33 pm Charges: 23990132 *COMM* THEFT FROM PERSON Bond No Bond NEGRON, NIKOLAI Booking #: 437526 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 3:14 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond BROWN, BILL Booking #: 437525 Release Date: 01-21-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 1:47 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010010 *GOB* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010010 *GOB* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER HOUTS, TRAVIS Booking #: 437524 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond MURILLO, ESTEVAN Booking #: 437523 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 1:22 pm Charges: 24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G SALDANA, YOLANDA Booking #: 437522 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 12:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond FOURNIER, ZACHERY Booking #: 437521 Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 12:17 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 535620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G GARGAN, JOHN Booking #: 437520 Release Date: 01-21-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2022 – 10:18 am Charges: 73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond $1500.00

