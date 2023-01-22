Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NO CDL

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) SPEEDING OVER 10%

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Jose Jimenez SO Number: 85289 Booking Number: 443383 Booking Date: 01-22-2023 3:25 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Roberto Mejia SO Number: 98409 Booking Number: 443382 Booking Date: 01-22-2023 1:12 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: $1000.00 Kristina Alfaro SO Number: 106084 Booking Number: 443381 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:53 pm Charges: *CPF*NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NO CDL *CPF*SPEEDING OVER 10% Bond: No Bond Gus Riojas SO Number: 106083 Booking Number: 443379 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:08 pm Release Date: 01-22-2023 – 1:58 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Hunter Oeleis SO Number: 106030 Booking Number: 443380 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:05 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond James Mcneill SO Number: 24832 Booking Number: 443378 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 8:47 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Marcus Rodriguez SO Number: 106082 Booking Number: 443377 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 1:56 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Joshua Daniel SO Number: 106081 Booking Number: 443376 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:37 pm Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Caden Wehunt SO Number: 106080 Booking Number: 443375 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:30 pm Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597