Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NO CDL
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) SPEEDING OVER 10%
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Jose Jimenez mug shot

Jose Jimenez

SO Number: 85289

Booking Number: 443383

Booking Date: 01-22-2023 3:25 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Roberto Mejia mug shot

Roberto Mejia

SO Number: 98409

Booking Number: 443382

Booking Date: 01-22-2023 1:12 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

Bond: $1000.00

Kristina Alfaro mug shot

Kristina Alfaro

SO Number: 106084

Booking Number: 443381

Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:53 pm

Charges:

*CPF*NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NO CDL

*CPF*SPEEDING OVER 10%

Bond: No Bond

Gus Riojas mug shot

Gus Riojas

SO Number: 106083

Booking Number: 443379

Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:08 pm

Release Date: 01-22-2023 – 1:58 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Hunter Oeleis mug shot

Hunter Oeleis

SO Number: 106030

Booking Number: 443380

Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:05 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

James Mcneill mug shot

James Mcneill

SO Number: 24832

Booking Number: 443378

Booking Date: 01-21-2023 8:47 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Marcus Rodriguez mug shot

Marcus Rodriguez

SO Number: 106082

Booking Number: 443377

Booking Date: 01-21-2023 1:56 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

Joshua Daniel mug shot

Joshua Daniel

SO Number: 106081

Booking Number: 443376

Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:37 pm

Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:43 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Caden Wehunt mug shot

Caden Wehunt

SO Number: 106080

Booking Number: 443375

Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:30 pm

Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:43 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
