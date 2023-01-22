Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NO CDL
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) SPEEDING OVER 10%
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Jose Jimenez
SO Number: 85289
Booking Number: 443383
Booking Date: 01-22-2023 3:25 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Roberto Mejia
SO Number: 98409
Booking Number: 443382
Booking Date: 01-22-2023 1:12 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G
EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond: $1000.00
Kristina Alfaro
SO Number: 106084
Booking Number: 443381
Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:53 pm
Charges:
*CPF*NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED-NO CDL
*CPF*SPEEDING OVER 10%
Bond: No Bond
Gus Riojas
SO Number: 106083
Booking Number: 443379
Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:08 pm
Release Date: 01-22-2023 – 1:58 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Hunter Oeleis
SO Number: 106030
Booking Number: 443380
Booking Date: 01-21-2023 11:05 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
James Mcneill
SO Number: 24832
Booking Number: 443378
Booking Date: 01-21-2023 8:47 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Marcus Rodriguez
SO Number: 106082
Booking Number: 443377
Booking Date: 01-21-2023 1:56 pm
Charges:
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Joshua Daniel
SO Number: 106081
Booking Number: 443376
Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:37 pm
Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Caden Wehunt
SO Number: 106080
Booking Number: 443375
Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:30 pm
Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
