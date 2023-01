Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Blanca Cajas SO Number: 57433 Booking Number: 443374 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 3:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Francis Peasant SO Number: 80981 Booking Number: 443373 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 2:25 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Derek Mcdaniel SO Number: 106079 Booking Number: 443372 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 1:44 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $1000.00 Sarah Atchison SO Number: 58421 Booking Number: 443371 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 1:15 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond: $1000.00 Nathaniel Ramos SO Number: 76215 Booking Number: 443370 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:51 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Belinda Ramos SO Number: 90389 Booking Number: 443369 Booking Date: 01-21-2023 12:33 am Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 5:28 am Charges: MISC VPTA X4 Bond: $2192.00 Lenin Dominguez SO Number: 106078 Booking Number: 443368 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 11:24 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Logan Robinson SO Number: 104619 Booking Number: 443367 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 11:19 pm Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:58 am Charges: *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Rigoberto De la cruz SO Number: 106077 Booking Number: 443366 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 11:04 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jesus Martinez SO Number: 88596 Booking Number: 443365 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 10:15 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $75000.00 Patricio Martinez SO Number: 106076 Booking Number: 443364 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 10:08 pm Release Date: 01-21-2023 – 1:13 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Robert Forbess SO Number: 82432 Booking Number: 443363 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 9:50 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Shauna Loehman SO Number: 50123 Booking Number: 443362 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 9:37 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Hart SO Number: 106075 Booking Number: 443361 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 9:36 pm Release Date: 01-20-2023 – 11:58 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $1040.00 Jose Flores SO Number: 53483 Booking Number: 443360 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 7:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X11 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Alice Vasquez SO Number: 95123 Booking Number: 443359 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 7:06 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K *RPR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: No Bond Rosalinda Duran SO Number: 35073 Booking Number: 443358 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 6:25 pm Charges: FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT *GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) MISC CPFX23 Bond: $12652.00 Landon Beatty SO Number: 86480 Booking Number: 443357 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 5:52 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Kevin Gann SO Number: 104492 Booking Number: 443356 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 5:39 pm Charges: *J/NISI* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Anthony Bernal SO Number: 71078 Booking Number: 443355 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 5:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: No Bond Lisa Manis SO Number: 103664 Booking Number: 443354 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 4:55 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Austin Torres SO Number: 106074 Booking Number: 443353 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 3:31 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $50000.00 Ashley Castillo SO Number: 71544 Booking Number: 443352 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 8:10 am Charges: *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GOB* RECKLESS DRIVING *GOB* CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: $500.00

