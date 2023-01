Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Luis Gonzales SO Number: 57995 Booking Number: 443218 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 5:48 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $1658800 Viviana Delaney SO Number: 106043 Booking Number: 443217 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 4:23 am Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TRASH ON PROPERTY MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $5348.40 Jamie Sanchez SO Number: 106042 Booking Number: 443216 Booking Date: 01-11-2023 1:11 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Joaquin Maldonado SO Number: 77080 Booking Number: 443215 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 10:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $962.00 Jared Umsted SO Number: 106041 Booking Number: 443214 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 9:02 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Ashley Henderson SO Number: 102423 Booking Number: 443213 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 8:34 pm Charges: *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Joel Delacruz SO Number: 65040 Booking Number: 443212 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 7:58 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Mckenna Huizar SO Number: 105407 Booking Number: 443211 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 7:46 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Joshua Anderson SO Number: 83290 Booking Number: 443210 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 7:44 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Rachel Garcia SO Number: 33384 Booking Number: 443207 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 4:09 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Maria Asebedo SO Number: 70219 Booking Number: 443208 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 4:04 pm Release Date: 01-10-2023 – 5:13 pm Charges: *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 *COMMCRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2000.00 Christopher Don SO Number: 106039 Booking Number: 443205 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 3:25 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Tony Brown SO Number: 105550 Booking Number: 443206 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 3:21 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO *GOB* TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD Bond: $24000.00 Hector Gonzalez SO Number: 106038 Booking Number: 443204 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 2:43 pm Charges: GRAFFITI WRSHP BURIAL/MNMENT/SCH >=$750<$30K Bond: No Bond Justice Guthrie SO Number: 106037 Booking Number: 443203 Booking Date: 01-10-2023 2:42 pm Charges: GRAFFITI WRSHP BURIAL/MNMENT/SCH >=$750<$30K Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

