Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Ricardo Gutierrez SO Number: 106073 Booking Number: 443351 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 2:45 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $2000.00 Adrian Hernandez SO Number: 101370 Booking Number: 443350 Booking Date: 01-20-2023 1:10 am Release Date: 01-20-2023 – 3:58 am Charges: 3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT Bond: No Bond Justin Nichols SO Number: 95835 Booking Number: 443349 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 10:28 pm Charges: 521457 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: No Bond Whitney Smith SO Number: 66486 Booking Number: 443348 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 10:10 pm Charges: *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Laura Aiken SO Number: 106072 Booking Number: 443347 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 9:47 pm Release Date: 01-20-2023 – 12:28 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $50000 Gabriel Mosley SO Number: 102627 Booking Number: 443346 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 9:32 pm Charges: *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1040.00 Juanita Mendoza SO Number: 34024 Booking Number: 443345 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 8:22 pm Release Date: 01-19-2023 – 10:28 pm Charges: LITTERING Bond: $462.00 Aliyah Ortega SO Number: 102933 Booking Number: 443344 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 6:34 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Paul Garcia SO Number: 106071 Booking Number: 443343 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 5:44 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond German Cervantes SO Number: 101548 Booking Number: 443342 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 5:27 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Melissa Vaquera SO Number: 104750 Booking Number: 443341 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 4:51 pm Release Date: 01-19-2023 – 8:43 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $237.00 Robert Young SO Number: 65315 Booking Number: 443340 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 3:49 pm Charges: *GOB* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Darren Helms SO Number: 104746 Booking Number: 443339 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 1:32 pm Release Date: 01-19-2023 – 2:13 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Veronica Morales SO Number: 106070 Booking Number: 443338 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 1:13 pm Release Date: 01-19-2023 – 2:58 pm Charges: POSS *CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: No Bond Christopher Hudson SO Number: 77805 Booking Number: 443337 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 10:50 am Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jesse Martinez SO Number: 66252 Booking Number: 443336 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 10:39 am Charges: COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kalani Celaya SO Number: 103235 Booking Number: 443335 Booking Date: 01-19-2023 9:40 am Release Date: 01-19-2023 – 10:58 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

