SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, January 1, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

MURDER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Santana Garcia SO Number: 102324 Booking Number: 448979 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 2:16 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Elizabeth Salas SO Number: 36014 Booking Number: 448978 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 1:59 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Wesley Hill SO Number: 53573 Booking Number: 448977 Booking Date: 01-02-2024 1:09 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Candace Rodriguez SO Number: 107530 Booking Number: 448976 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 9:50 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Juan Duarte SO Number: 68734 Booking Number: 448975 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 8:20 pm Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Daniel Hernandez SO Number: 69147 Booking Number: 448974 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 7:09 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC FTA X 1 MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $4377.60 Tyler Rowe-owens SO Number: 107529 Booking Number: 448973 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 6:04 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA Bond: $1890.00 Viviana Dehoyos SO Number: 107528 Booking Number: 448972 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 5:14 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Troy Smith SO Number: 103165 Booking Number: 448971 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 3:24 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Monica Chabarria SO Number: 63921 Booking Number: 448970 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 2:26 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Chad George SO Number: 106606 Booking Number: 448969 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 1:54 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: No Bond Ryan Renfroe SO Number: 87985 Booking Number: 448968 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 10:43 am Charges: MURDER Bond: No Bond Dale Blanchard SO Number: 76322 Booking Number: 448967 Booking Date: 01-01-2024 7:15 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597