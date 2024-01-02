SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, January 1, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- MISC FTA X 1: 1
- MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- MISC VPTA X 2: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- MISC VPTA: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- *COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- MURDER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Santana Garcia
SO Number: 102324
Booking Number: 448979
Booking Date: 01-02-2024 2:16 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
Elizabeth Salas
SO Number: 36014
Booking Number: 448978
Booking Date: 01-02-2024 1:59 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Wesley Hill
SO Number: 53573
Booking Number: 448977
Booking Date: 01-02-2024 1:09 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: No Bond
Candace Rodriguez
SO Number: 107530
Booking Number: 448976
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 9:50 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Juan Duarte
SO Number: 68734
Booking Number: 448975
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 8:20 pm
Charges:
*GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Hernandez
SO Number: 69147
Booking Number: 448974
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 7:09 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 1
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond: $4377.60
Tyler Rowe-owens
SO Number: 107529
Booking Number: 448973
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 6:04 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
Bond: $1890.00
Viviana Dehoyos
SO Number: 107528
Booking Number: 448972
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 5:14 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Troy Smith
SO Number: 103165
Booking Number: 448971
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 3:24 pm
Charges:
*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Monica Chabarria
SO Number: 63921
Booking Number: 448970
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 2:26 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond: No Bond
Chad George
SO Number: 106606
Booking Number: 448969
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 1:54 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Bond: No Bond
Ryan Renfroe
SO Number: 87985
Booking Number: 448968
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 10:43 am
Charges:
MURDER
Bond: No Bond
Dale Blanchard
SO Number: 76322
Booking Number: 448967
Booking Date: 01-01-2024 7:15 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
