SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, January 1, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • MISC FTA X 1: 1
  • MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • MISC VPTA X 2: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • MISC VPTA: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • *COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
  • MURDER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
Santana Garcia mug shot

Santana Garcia

SO Number: 102324

Booking Number: 448979

Booking Date: 01-02-2024 2:16 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Elizabeth Salas mug shot

Elizabeth Salas

SO Number: 36014

Booking Number: 448978

Booking Date: 01-02-2024 1:59 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Wesley Hill mug shot

Wesley Hill

SO Number: 53573

Booking Number: 448977

Booking Date: 01-02-2024 1:09 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: No Bond

Candace Rodriguez mug shot

Candace Rodriguez

SO Number: 107530

Booking Number: 448976

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 9:50 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Juan Duarte mug shot

Juan Duarte

SO Number: 68734

Booking Number: 448975

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 8:20 pm

Charges:

*GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Hernandez mug shot

Daniel Hernandez

SO Number: 69147

Booking Number: 448974

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 7:09 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FTA X 1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X 2

Bond: $4377.60

Tyler Rowe-owens mug shot

Tyler Rowe-owens

SO Number: 107529

Booking Number: 448973

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 6:04 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA

Bond: $1890.00

Viviana Dehoyos mug shot

Viviana Dehoyos

SO Number: 107528

Booking Number: 448972

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 5:14 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Troy Smith mug shot

Troy Smith

SO Number: 103165

Booking Number: 448971

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 3:24 pm

Charges:

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Monica Chabarria mug shot

Monica Chabarria

SO Number: 63921

Booking Number: 448970

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 2:26 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

Bond: No Bond

Chad George mug shot

Chad George

SO Number: 106606

Booking Number: 448969

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 1:54 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Bond: No Bond

Ryan Renfroe mug shot

Ryan Renfroe

SO Number: 87985

Booking Number: 448968

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 10:43 am

Charges:

MURDER

Bond: No Bond

Dale Blanchard mug shot

Dale Blanchard

SO Number: 76322

Booking Number: 448967

Booking Date: 01-01-2024 7:15 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597