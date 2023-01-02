Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*GO OFF BOND*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CPF X 2: 1

FTA X 1: 1

FTA X 3: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

SCHLITTLER, BRANDY Booking #: 443083 Booking Date: 01-02-2023 – 1:29 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond james, barbara Booking #: 443082 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 11:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond BEINHAUER, AMY Booking #: 443081 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 10:52 pm Charges: 35990247 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $4132.00 35990247 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR RODRIGUEZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 443080 Release Date: 01-02-2023 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 10:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 WESTBROOKS, KEITH Booking #: 443079 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 10:03 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond CONKLIN, DAVID Booking #: 443078 Release Date: 01-02-2023 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 9:29 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1162.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75055999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WORSHAM, ERNESTINA Booking #: 443077 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 9:05 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 443076 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 8:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3

50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

MISC FTA X 3 Bond: Bond $3654.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 350990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATIONMISC FTA X 3 HOUSTON, SYLVIA Booking #: 443075 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 7:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond JACKSON, ANTORIA Booking #: 443074 Release Date: 01-02-2023 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 7:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 ROBERTS, JOSEPH Booking #: 443073 Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 6:22 pm Charges: 22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $866.00 22990001 *GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC FTA X 1 KATSAROS, SHAMAN Booking #: 443071 Release Date: 01-01-2023 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-01-2023 – 7:06 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

