Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X 5

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

*MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

*COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

(GO OFF BOND) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

RECKLESS DRIVING

Isaiah Jaso SO Number: 106067 Booking Number: 443320 Booking Date: 01-18-2023 4:36 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christopher Ray SO Number: 104386 Booking Number: 443319 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 9:06 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Kimberly Thompson SO Number: 59563 Booking Number: 443318 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 7:49 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MISC CPF X 5 Bond: $500.00 David Conklin SO Number: 60076 Booking Number: 443317 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 7:11 pm Release Date: 01-18-2023 – 12:28 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA Bond: $1764.00 Chandler Janssen SO Number: 101933 Booking Number: 443316 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 6:20 pm Charges: *FTA* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: $5500.00 Johnny Hollowell SO Number: 94447 Booking Number: 443315 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 5:37 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Jamie Perez SO Number: 53367 Booking Number: 443314 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 5:00 pm Charges: *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond James Berry SO Number: 106066 Booking Number: 443313 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 4:41 pm Charges: SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: No Bond Pedro Pacheco SO Number: 79172 Booking Number: 443312 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 3:54 pm Charges: *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 443311 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 3:50 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jose Montez SO Number: 104127 Booking Number: 443310 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 3:07 pm Charges: *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Juan Lira SO Number: 47985 Booking Number: 443309 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 2:29 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: $1000.00 Colleen Andrews SO Number: 67512 Booking Number: 443308 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 1:17 pm Charges: *GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond William Protctor SO Number: 106065 Booking Number: 443307 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 12:28 pm Release Date: 01-17-2023 – 1:28 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Guadalupe Rodriguez SO Number: 30692 Booking Number: 443306 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 10:35 am Release Date: 01-17-2023 – 2:28 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $1000.00 Mario Dehoyos SO Number: 74490 Booking Number: 443305 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 9:57 am Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Makaylah Delacerda SO Number: 106064 Booking Number: 443304 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 8:35 am Release Date: 01-17-2023 – 9:58 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

