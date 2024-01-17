SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC CPF X 2: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • D25 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • MISC CPF X 10: 1
  • POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1
  • VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
Tarren Watson mug shot

Tarren Watson

SO Number: 103638

Booking Number: 449225

Booking Date: 01-17-2024 3:33 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Daniel Flores mug shot

Daniel Flores

SO Number: 66640

Booking Number: 449224

Booking Date: 01-17-2024 2:22 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Keaton Evans mug shot

Keaton Evans

SO Number: 107602

Booking Number: 449223

Booking Date: 01-17-2024 1:58 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

Bond: $1000.00

Noah Carson mug shot

Noah Carson

SO Number: 104279

Booking Number: 449222

Booking Date: 01-17-2024 12:23 am

Charges:

*FTA*UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON

TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION

Bond: $10684.00

Corey Lipps mug shot

Corey Lipps

SO Number: 56179

Booking Number: 449221

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 10:44 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

Bond: $662.00

Luis Quintero mug shot

Luis Quintero

SO Number: 88827

Booking Number: 449220

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 9:59 pm

Charges:

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $5500.00

Margaret Darby mug shot

Margaret Darby

SO Number: 93677

Booking Number: 449219

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 6:33 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Wesley Harris mug shot

Wesley Harris

SO Number: 107601

Booking Number: 449218

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 5:45 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Rogelio Guajardo mug shot

Rogelio Guajardo

SO Number: 107600

Booking Number: 449217

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 4:48 pm

Charges:

*FTA* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

D25 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $10000.00

Shanandoah Sanders mug shot

Shanandoah Sanders

SO Number: 67804

Booking Number: 449216

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 4:39 pm

Charges:

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 10

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

Bond: $636.10

Francisco Fernandez-medina mug shot

Francisco Fernandez-medina

SO Number: 107598

Booking Number: 449215

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 3:50 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Jacob Mankoff mug shot

Jacob Mankoff

SO Number: 106733

Booking Number: 449214

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 8:30 am

Charges:

*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $2500.00

Jesse Byers mug shot

Jesse Byers

SO Number: 84596

Booking Number: 449213

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 7:37 am

Charges:

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: $32500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
