SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

D25 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X 10: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

Tarren Watson SO Number: 103638 Booking Number: 449225 Booking Date: 01-17-2024 3:33 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Daniel Flores SO Number: 66640 Booking Number: 449224 Booking Date: 01-17-2024 2:22 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Keaton Evans SO Number: 107602 Booking Number: 449223 Booking Date: 01-17-2024 1:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Noah Carson SO Number: 104279 Booking Number: 449222 Booking Date: 01-17-2024 12:23 am Charges: *FTA*UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION Bond: $10684.00 Corey Lipps SO Number: 56179 Booking Number: 449221 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 10:44 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $662.00 Luis Quintero SO Number: 88827 Booking Number: 449220 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 9:59 pm Charges: *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $5500.00 Margaret Darby SO Number: 93677 Booking Number: 449219 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 6:33 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Wesley Harris SO Number: 107601 Booking Number: 449218 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 5:45 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Rogelio Guajardo SO Number: 107600 Booking Number: 449217 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 4:48 pm Charges: *FTA* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT D25 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $10000.00 Shanandoah Sanders SO Number: 67804 Booking Number: 449216 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 4:39 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC CPF X 10 POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $636.10 Francisco Fernandez-medina SO Number: 107598 Booking Number: 449215 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 3:50 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jacob Mankoff SO Number: 106733 Booking Number: 449214 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 8:30 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $2500.00 Jesse Byers SO Number: 84596 Booking Number: 449213 Booking Date: 01-16-2024 7:37 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $32500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597