SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC CPF X 2: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- D25 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- MISC CPF X 10: 1
- POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA: 1
- VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
Tarren Watson
SO Number: 103638
Booking Number: 449225
Booking Date: 01-17-2024 3:33 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Daniel Flores
SO Number: 66640
Booking Number: 449224
Booking Date: 01-17-2024 2:22 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $1500.00
Keaton Evans
SO Number: 107602
Booking Number: 449223
Booking Date: 01-17-2024 1:58 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond: $1000.00
Noah Carson
SO Number: 104279
Booking Number: 449222
Booking Date: 01-17-2024 12:23 am
Charges:
*FTA*UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON
TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION
Bond: $10684.00
Corey Lipps
SO Number: 56179
Booking Number: 449221
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 10:44 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
Bond: $662.00
Luis Quintero
SO Number: 88827
Booking Number: 449220
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 9:59 pm
Charges:
*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $5500.00
Margaret Darby
SO Number: 93677
Booking Number: 449219
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 6:33 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Wesley Harris
SO Number: 107601
Booking Number: 449218
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 5:45 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Rogelio Guajardo
SO Number: 107600
Booking Number: 449217
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 4:48 pm
Charges:
*FTA* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
D25 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $10000.00
Shanandoah Sanders
SO Number: 67804
Booking Number: 449216
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 4:39 pm
Charges:
*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 10
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR
Bond: $636.10
Francisco Fernandez-medina
SO Number: 107598
Booking Number: 449215
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 3:50 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Jacob Mankoff
SO Number: 106733
Booking Number: 449214
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 8:30 am
Charges:
*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $2500.00
Jesse Byers
SO Number: 84596
Booking Number: 449213
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 7:37 am
Charges:
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond: $32500.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
