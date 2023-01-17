Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1
- CPF X3: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 1
- FTA ON COURT DATE: 1
- FTA X2: 1
- FTA: 1
- LIGHTS- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT (OVERHEAD LAMP): 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
- VPTA X3: 1
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DL
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X3
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC FTA X2
35990248 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
