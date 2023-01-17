Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

CPF X3: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EXPIRED DL/ID: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 1

FTA ON COURT DATE: 1

FTA X2: 1

FTA: 1

LIGHTS- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT (OVERHEAD LAMP): 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

VPTA X3: 1

HAWKINS, MARK Booking #: 443301 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 – 5:28 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: Bond No Bond CLEMENTS, JOSHUA Booking #: 443300 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 – 3:19 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT Bond: Bond $612.00 MCMURTREY, BRYSON Booking #: 443299 Release Date: 01-17-2023 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 01-17-2023 – 1:19 am Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond $500.00 BYERS, JESSE Booking #: 443298 Booking Date: 01-17-2023 – 12:40 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DL

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE

GUERRERO, JULIAN Booking #: 443297 Release Date: 01-17-2023 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 01-16-2023 – 11:46 pm Charges: 54999999 LIGHTS- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT (OVERHEAD LAMP) Bond: Bond $374.00 MILLS, SANDI Booking #: 443296 Release Date: 01-16-2023 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 01-16-2023 – 9:22 pm Charges: MISC FTA

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: Bond $2236.00

PATINO, JAZMIN Booking #: 443295 Release Date: 01-16-2023 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 01-16-2023 – 8:33 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond ANDERSON, RUSSELL Booking #: 443294 Booking Date: 01-16-2023 – 7:24 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $1004.00

Cook, Jessica Booking #: 443293 Booking Date: 01-16-2023 – 4:47 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond

35990248 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Cuellar, Gabriel Booking #: 443292 Booking Date: 01-16-2023 – 11:23 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

