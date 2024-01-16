SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, January 15, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 5 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • MISC REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
Kaheem Jones mug shot

Kaheem Jones

SO Number: 86966

Booking Number: 449212

Booking Date: 01-16-2024 1:33 am

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC REGISTRATION – EXPIRED

Bond: $1406.00

Errick Pitcox mug shot

Errick Pitcox

SO Number: 72775

Booking Number: 449211

Booking Date: 01-15-2024 8:27 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C

Bond: $512.00

Abram Lopez mug shot

Abram Lopez

SO Number: 107599

Booking Number: 449210

Booking Date: 01-15-2024 7:17 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Jandie Sanchez mug shot

Jandie Sanchez

SO Number: 68836

Booking Number: 449209

Booking Date: 01-15-2024 5:04 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Francisco Fernandez-medina mug shot

Francisco Fernandez-medina

SO Number: 107598

Booking Number: 449208

Booking Date: 01-15-2024 4:29 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
