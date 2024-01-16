SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, January 15, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 5 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- MISC REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
Kaheem Jones
SO Number: 86966
Booking Number: 449212
Booking Date: 01-16-2024 1:33 am
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
Bond: $1406.00
Errick Pitcox
SO Number: 72775
Booking Number: 449211
Booking Date: 01-15-2024 8:27 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond: $512.00
Abram Lopez
SO Number: 107599
Booking Number: 449210
Booking Date: 01-15-2024 7:17 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $1000.00
Jandie Sanchez
SO Number: 68836
Booking Number: 449209
Booking Date: 01-15-2024 5:04 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Francisco Fernandez-medina
SO Number: 107598
Booking Number: 449208
Booking Date: 01-15-2024 4:29 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
