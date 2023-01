Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Luis Garcia SO Number: 106062 Booking Number: 443291 Booking Date: 01-16-2023 12:20 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Danna Caery SO Number: 105152 Booking Number: 443290 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 11:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-FIXED OBJECT MISC FTA MISC VPTA Bond: $2902.00 Samantha Ragan SO Number: 101524 Booking Number: 443289 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 11:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Matthew Myers SO Number: 29592 Booking Number: 443288 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 8:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Tori Aiken SO Number: 106061 Booking Number: 443287 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 7:43 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Angel Ledesma SO Number: 99405 Booking Number: 443286 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 6:25 pm Release Date: 01-16-2023 – 12:43 am Charges: NO DRIVERS LICENSE SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 46 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE MISC CPF X 1 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2280.00 Nancy Landeros SO Number: 88888 Booking Number: 443285 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 6:00 pm Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 8:28 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Jose Valdez SO Number: 69171 Booking Number: 443284 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 7:55 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Yasmine Morales SO Number: 106060 Booking Number: 443283 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 2:18 am Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 10:28 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jennifer Contreras SO Number: 50404 Booking Number: 443282 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 1:17 am Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 11:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Eufrano Escobedo SO Number: 106059 Booking Number: 443281 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 1:15 am Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 11:13 am Charges: SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 54 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1024.20 Michael Rivas SO Number: 75615 Booking Number: 443280 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 12:28 am Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 12:13 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $15000.00 Stephen Smith SO Number: 104458 Booking Number: 443279 Booking Date: 01-15-2023 12:06 am Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 1:43 am Charges: SEATBELT- DRIVER Bond: $468.00 Thomas Navarro SO Number: 80317 Booking Number: 443278 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 10:33 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $30000.00 Nathaniel Gutierrez SO Number: 104948 Booking Number: 443277 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 10:24 pm Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 1:28 am Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Robert Robertson SO Number: 32649 Booking Number: 443276 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 10:17 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Blayne Perdue SO Number: 61376 Booking Number: 443275 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 8:36 pm Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $32434.60 Jaylen Miles SO Number: 106058 Booking Number: 443274 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 8:08 pm Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 10:43 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES VPTA X 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2040.00 Anissa Vazquez SO Number: 106057 Booking Number: 443273 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 7:47 pm Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 10:28 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 TOBACCO-POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: $862.00 Marcella Keesee SO Number: 106056 Booking Number: 443272 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 7:44 pm Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 11:13 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Sandi Sadler SO Number: 59279 Booking Number: 443271 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 7:30 pm Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 10:28 pm Charges: 2201C ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT) Bond: $272.00 Logan Lloyd SO Number: 86768 Booking Number: 443270 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 6:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Mark Arizola SO Number: 80883 Booking Number: 443269 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 12:03 pm Charges: *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Stephanie Guerrero SO Number: 106055 Booking Number: 443268 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 11:07 am Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 10:28 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond: $75000.00 Carlos Andros SO Number: 83253 Booking Number: 443267 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 8:10 am Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 3:43 pm Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1462.00 Jeremy Lopez SO Number: 105384 Booking Number: 443266 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 3:18 am Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 3:58 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Joel Moore SO Number: 95634 Booking Number: 443263 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 1:24 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=1G<4G *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $70000.00 Carlos Ruiz SO Number: 98431 Booking Number: 443262 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 1:10 am Charges: *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Brandon Villegas SO Number: 106054 Booking Number: 443261 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 12:20 am Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 3:58 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Cherlinda Mcgary SO Number: 82944 Booking Number: 443260 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 11:28 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $50000.00 Henry Thompson SO Number: 106053 Booking Number: 443259 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 9:45 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $10000.00 Napoleon Castaneda SO Number: 66902 Booking Number: 443257 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 5:13 pm Charges: *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Lyndon Hill SO Number: 51021 Booking Number: 443256 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 2:34 pm Release Date: 01-15-2023 – 2:28 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Irene Gonzalez SO Number: 73629 Booking Number: 443255 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 1:34 pm Release Date: 01-14-2023 – 3:13 pm Charges: *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Karlos Cuellar SO Number: 103963 Booking Number: 443254 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 1:17 pm Charges: *J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $500.00 Ricardo Montes SO Number: 96815 Booking Number: 443253 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 12:55 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Miguel Lopez SO Number: 94499 Booking Number: 443251 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 9:41 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597