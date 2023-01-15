Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
- *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT BY CHECK: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
35990244 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597