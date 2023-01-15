Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

*GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

*MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

*RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=1G<4G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT BY CHECK: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

LOPEZ, JEREMY Booking #: 443266 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 – 3:18 am Charges: 35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond CEJA, ARTHUR Booking #: 443265 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 – 2:59 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 MORALES, JOEL Booking #: 443264 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 – 1:46 am Charges: 11990012 *GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: Bond No Bond MOORE, JOEL Booking #: 443263 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 – 1:24 am Charges: 35990243 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=1G<4G

35990244 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $500.00 35990243 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=1G<4G35990244 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION RUIZ, CARLOS Booking #: 443262 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 – 1:10 am Charges: 36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: Bond No Bond VILLEGAS, BRANDON Booking #: 443261 Booking Date: 01-14-2023 – 12:20 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50054010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$20054040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MCGARY, CHERLINDA Booking #: 443260 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 11:28 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond THOMPSON, HENRY Booking #: 443259 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 9:45 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond PAINTER, JACOB Booking #: 443258 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 7:40 pm Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: Bond No Bond CASTANEDA, NAPOLEON Booking #: 443257 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 5:13 pm Charges: 52120009 *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond HILL, LYNDON Booking #: 443256 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 2:34 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALEZ, IRENE Booking #: 443255 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 1:34 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond CUELLAR, KARLOS Booking #: 443254 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 1:17 pm Charges: 48990015 *J/NISI* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: Bond $500.00 MONTES, RICARDO Booking #: 443253 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 12:55 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond PUZEY, NATHAN Booking #: 443252 Release Date: 01-13-2023 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 11:11 am Charges: 26999999 THEFT BY CHECK Bond: Bond $4000.00 LOPEZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 443251 Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 9:41 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MARIN, FELIX Booking #: 443250 Release Date: 01-13-2023 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 01-13-2023 – 6:33 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597